Sunday Night Football: Steelers at Bills TV schedule, time and live stream

Week 14 of "Sunday Night Football" pits two top AFC teams against one another. The Pittsburgh Steelers, still sore from their very first loss this season last week, take their 11-1 record to head over to Western New York to face AFC East-leading (9-3) Buffalo Bills.

The Buffalo Bills have won five of their six games, their loss generated from an unexpected Hail Mary throw, trademarked "Hail Murray" after Kyler Murray game-winning touchdown for the Arizona Cardinals.

Who is playing on 'Sunday Night Football'?

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are out for redemption after Monday night's loss against the Washington Football Team, 23-17.

The Steelers couldn't hold on to their undefeated title, but despite being without their three defensive starters, they began with a 14 point lead at the half and led 17-0 in the fourth quarter.

The Washington Football Team shocks the Steelers and spoils their perfect season 😱 pic.twitter.com/80ATdLW3l1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 8, 2020

With Steelers' crushing loss of starting quarterback Bud Dupree, Devin Bush, and Robert Spillane (Bush's replacement), linebacker Avery Williamson will start and get an opportunity to wear the green dot communication helmet.

Williamson beating Josh Allen would be a sheer accomplishment for the Steelers defense this season.

With Pittsburgh's first loss, the Steelers now have the same record as the Chiefs. However, the Steelers possess the tiebreaker for the AFC's No. 1 seed because of a better win percentage in conference games-- with four weeks to go.

Tonight's game relies on their offense's capability to catch the ball and develop a running game. Without dependable catching and running plays, the Buffalo Bills would tear down the Pittsburg Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger had his fourth 300-yard passing game of the season and only 21 yards rushing.

The Buffalo Bills(9-3), who surpassed the Miami Dolphins (8-4) by one game up on the AFC East, have won two games in a row and five out of their six games.

Bills Monday night's football game against the San Francisco 49ers last week, quarterback Josh Allen threw for 375 yards and career tying four touchdowns in a thrilling 34-24 victory.

Allen continues to excel; he ranks fifth in passing yards and sixth in touchdowns. Recognition also belongs to newly acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs, tied for the league lead with 90 receptions and has fifth-most receiving yards.

I see you @stefondiggs selling out so your teammate can hit pay dirt. Love the unselfish play of everyone on this team from the top down. Thank you for showing the nation what the @BuffaloBills and #billsmafia are all about. Great win boys!! pic.twitter.com/49Q9YG1Nnc — Brian Wzontek (@zontek_nician) December 8, 2020

'Sunday Night Football' TV schedule

What time is the NFL game on Sunday night

Date: Sunday, December 13, 2020

Kickoff: 8:20 PM EST

What channel is the NFL game on

NBC

'Sunday Night Football' live stream

NBC sports

FuboTV

NFL App