Super Bowl 2021 injury update: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to square off in Super Bowl LV on Sunday. With the championship on the line, both the Chiefs and the Buccaneers are hoping for a clean bill of health for Super Bowl LV.

The Kansas City Chiefs have already lost two of their starters on offense due to COVID-19. The Chiefs were set to get haircuts for the game, and the barber who was cutting the players' hair tested positive. As soon as the Chiefs caught wind of this situation, they escorted the barber away from the team.

This development could've been a huge issue for Super Bowl LV if Kansas City didn't catch the issue on time. Fortunately, Kansas City handled the situation with care to make sure none of the other players were exposed. This potential risk has been the only reported issue about the COVID-19 pandemic for Super Bowl LV.

Because the pandemic has not jeopardized Sunday's game, it's time to take a look at both the Kansas City Chiefs' and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury reports.

Kansas City Chiefs injury report for Super Bowl LV

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Demarcus Robinson and Daniel Kilgore are on the COVID-19 list for the Kansas City Chiefs. But both players continue to test negative, so they could be available on Sunday. Offensive tackle Eric Fisher has not practiced all week because he is dealing with an Achilles injury. Both Le'Veon Bell and Sammy Watkins have been limited all week, too.

No changes from yesterday's report.

Bell is dealing with a banged up knee, and Watkins has a nagging calf injury that has kept him out of action during the 2021 NFL playoffs. On the bright side of things, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes were both full participants for the Chiefs all week. Here the full list of the Kansas City Chiefs injury report for Super Bowl LV.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report: Did Not Practice or Limited Practice list:

-- OT Eric Fisher: missed both Wednesday and Thursday practice (Achilles)

-- LB Willie Gay: missed both Wednesday and Thursday practice (Knee/Ankle)

-- RB Le'Veon Bell: limited during both Wednesday and Thursday practices (Knee)

-- WR Sammy Watkins: limited during both Wednesday and Thursday practices (Calf)

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report: Full participants during practice list:

-- CB: Rashad Fenton (Foot)

-- QB: Patrick Mahomes (Toe)

-- OL: Mike Remmers (Groin)

-- CB: L'Jarius Sneed (Concussion)

-- G: Andrew Wylie (Ankle)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report for Super Bowl LV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Lavonte David

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense will have to excel in the Super Bowl because the Chiefs have an elite offense. Antoine Winfield Jr. is one player that the Buccaneers will need to step up on Sunday. Unfortunately, the majority of the Buccaneers' injury report is full of defensive players.

We've added TE Cam Brate to the injury report & upgraded WR Antonio Brown.



We've added TE Cam Brate to the injury report & upgraded WR Antonio Brown.

In the last meeting with the Chiefs, Tampa Bay's defense got torched by Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill. This time around, key players like Lavonte David, Jason Pierre-Paul, Jordan Whitehead, and Antoine Winfield Jr. are on the injury report. Here is a full list of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers players that are on the injury report for Super Bowl LV.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Injury Report: Did Not Practice or Limited Practice list:

-- WR Antonio Brown: limited at practice on Wednesday but was a full participant on Thursday (Knee)

-- ILB Lavonte David: limited during both Wednesday and Thursday practices (Hamstring)

-- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul: Did not practice on Wednesday and limited during Thursdays practice (Knee)

-- S Jordan Whitehead: limited during both Wednesday and Thursdays practice (Shoulder)

-- S Antoine Winfield Jr: limited during both Wednesday and Thursdays practice (Ankle)

-- TE Cameron Brate: no report for Wednesdays practice and limited during Thursdays practice (Back)

-- DL Steve McLendon: no report for Wednesdays practice and did not practice on Thursday (Not injury related)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report: Full participants during practice list:

-- WR: Mike Evans (Knee)

-- WR: Chris Godwin (Elbow)