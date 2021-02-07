Super Bowl 2021 National Anthem singers: Who are Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church?

Some of the top names in the music industry have performed the national anthem at the NFL Super Bowl game.

Top bands from various colleges have performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl as well.

And this year's Super Bowl will be no different.

Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church are set to sing the national anthem as a duet. Singing the national anthem is a tradition at every big sporting event.

Let's take a look at the two artists that will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LV.

Super Bowl LV: Who is Jazmine Sullivan?

The Recording Academy And Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Show

Jazmine Marie Sullivan was born on April 9, 1987 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

She is an American singer-songwriter and has been singing professionally since the age of fifteen.

Sullivan topped the charts in 2008 when she released her song Fearless.

Her song Fearless made it to the top of the Billboards Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and was certified as a gold record.

Sullivan then took a three-year break from music and returned in 2015.

She released her album Reality Show in 2015 and that album reached the top of the R&B/ Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Sullivan has received 12 Grammy nominations and the Billboard Women in Music award.

On Sunday she will be adding another feather to her cap by singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LV.

Super Bowl LV: Who is Eric Church?

Advertisement

54th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show

Kenneth Eric Church was born May 3, 1977 and is an American country singer- songwriter.

Eric Church is one of the biggest country singers in the world and has a big following.

He is originally from Granite Falls, North Carolina but now resides in Nashville, Tennessee.

So happy for our friend @ericchurch. He’s going to do a great job with the National Anthem before the #SuperBowl.



Great choice of shoes as well. Love he is reppin’ Carolina Blue and @Jumpman23 for this HUGE moment! pic.twitter.com/etcAxIDZ1g — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) February 5, 2021

Eric Church has produced a lot of top country music hits throughout his career as a musician.

Here are a list of awards that Eric Church has won throughout his singing career.

-- Country Music Association Award for Entertainer of the Year

-- Academy of Country Music Award for New Solo Vocalist of the Year

-- CMT Music Award for Collaborative Video of the Year

-- Country Music Association Award for Album of the Year

-- Country Music Association Award for Musical Event of the Year

-- Academy of Country Music Award for Vocal Event of the Year

-- Academy of Country Music Award for Album of the Year

-- Academy of Country Music Award for New Male Artist of the Year

Advertisement

-- Academy of Country Music Awards Jim Reeves International Award

-- Academy of Country Music for Merle Haggard Spirit Award

-- Academy of Country Music Award for Video of the Year

Kenneth Eric Church will now be able to add performing the national anthem at the NFL Super Bowl to his already lengthy list of accomplishments.