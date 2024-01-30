Super Bowl 2024 jersey matchups: Which uniforms will Chiefs and 49ers wear for the Big Game?

The Kansas City Chiefs will lock horns with the San Francisco 49ers in the all-important Super Bowl 2024. The postseason finale is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Notably, the AFC representative in this year's big game will be designated as the home team at the upcoming Super Bowl. This gives the Chiefs the choice of picking their home uniform for the crunch matchup.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that the the Kansas City players will be back in their red jerseys at this year's even-numbered Super Bowl. Andy Reid's team was tagged as the road team when they won Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

This also means that the 49ers, who are the NFC representative, are the away team in the Super Bowl and will wear their white jerseys for the contest.

An interesting stat regarding the Super Bowl jersey colors suggests that 16 of the last 19 Super Bowls have been won by the team wearing white. Hence, San Francisco will be fancying its chances this year.

However, the last team to wear white and lose a Super Bowl was Kyle Shanahan's 49ers, when they incidentally lost to the Chiefs in the big game in 2020.

When will Super Bowl 2024 tickets be released?

Patrick Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs offense at Super Bowl 2024

It's no surprise that fans are eagerly awaiting the release date for Super Bowl tickets following the culmination of the Championship games on Sunday. As per Ticketmaster, Super Bowl tickets for the Chiefs-49ers contest will be available for the public on Friday, Feb. 9 onwards.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024? TV schedule and live stream details

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl clash will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the game on Paramount+ and Fubo TV.