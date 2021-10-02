5 most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows in NFL history

Hip-hop legend Dr Dre will light up SoFi Stadium during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, and there's every chance the iconic West Coast rapper and producer will deliver one of the all-time great halftime performances in his home state of California.

Finally, America's biggest sporting spectacle will be headlined by a giant of America's most popular music genre. The six-time Grammy award-winner will also be joined by superstar associates Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem in Inglewood, California.

NFL fans are already anticipating that this could be among the best ever halftime shows. Read on as we reminisce about five of the most memorable Super Bowl music performances of all time.

5 standout Super Bowl halftime shows

#5 – Aerosmith and NSYNC, Super Bowl XXXV, 2001

The Super Bowl XXXV halftime show

Due to the NFL's broad appeal, Super Bowl halftime shows are often entertaining, yet safe. This electric show makes the list because it was absolutely nuts. While it was billed as Aerosmith and N'Sync – Britney Spears, Nelly and Mary J. Blige showed up to add to the chaos. The highlight was a wild, sleazy rendition of 'Walk this Way' that will be burned into the retinas of all who witnessed it.

#4 – Katy Perry, Super Bowl XLIX, 2015

Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX halftime show

The Super Bowl halftime show was becoming a true extravaganza in 2015 and Katy Perry's brand of high-energy power pop was the perfect soundtrack for an explosion of light, color and mind-bending shapes in Arizona. The headliner shared the spotlight with rap royalty in Missy Elliott, guitar supremo Lenny Kravitz and the out-of-control 'Left Shark', who instantly blew up on social media.

#3 – U2, Super Bowl XXXVI, 2002

Superbowl XXXVI halftime show

The poignancy of this Super Bowl halftime show elevated it to another level. Bono and U2 rocked the Superdome in New Orleans while paying tribute to the lives lost during 9/11, less than six months after the devastating tragedy. The show oozed passion and defiance. It created a globally-significant moment when the names of the fallen scrolled across a huge screen during their haunting hit 'MLK'.

#2 – Beyonce, Super Bowl XLVII, 2013

Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show

As if she was not there already, Beyonce hit true goddess status when she almost lifted the roof off New Orleans' Superdome in 2013. Queen Bey belted out a series of bangers in an opening set for the ages, before sharing the stage once again with her Destiny's Child sisters Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. She closed with the spine-tingling hit 'Halo' to crown an other-worldly performance.

#1 – Prince, Super Bowl XLI, 2007

Super Bowl XLI halftime show

This is widely regarded as the pinnacle of Super Bowl halftime shows and it's a real challenge to argue against it. Prince created an outrageous spectacle that also showcased his raw talent, lacing unexpected covers among his megahits, all enhanced by the moody skies and pouring rain of a tropical storm in Miami. A legendary artist at the peak of his powers on the grandest of stages.

