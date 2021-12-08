NFL MVP dark horse T.J. Watt shares an eerily similar stat with his brother J.J. Watt

Some brothers aren't made equal. But in the case of T.J. Watt and J.J. Watt, they're almost identical. The Watt brothers have been arguably the most disruptive defensive players of the last decade.

J.J. has seen his prime come and go quickly due to multiple injuries. But T.J. Watt is just entering his prime at 27.

T.J. Watt just played his 72nd career game in the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 13 win. Watt was downright monstrous, totaling 3.5 sacks and six quarterback hits.

Thanks to those statistics, T.J. has tied his brother, J.J., for the same number of sacks through their first 72 career games.

T.J. Watt ties J.J. Watt for most sacks through first 72 games in career

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt

Through 72 career games, the Watt brothers both totaled 65.5 sacks. For that to have happened is downright mind-boggling.

The only player in NFL history with more sacks in their first 72 games was Reggie White.

Will Brinson @WillBrinson JJ Watt and TJ Watt having the exact number of sacks through 72 career games (2nd/3rd most ever too) is just wild. JJ Watt and TJ Watt having the exact number of sacks through 72 career games (2nd/3rd most ever too) is just wild. https://t.co/6oC7PCavLN

T.J. Watt has been a consistent defensive player of the year candidate since 2018. Watt has increased his sack total every season he's been in the NFL.

He has already surpassed his career-high total of 15 sacks from 2020. In just ten games this year, he's notched 16 sacks.

Since 2016, Watt has had the third-most sacks in the league. Considering Watt didn't start his career until 2017, this is an impressive statistic.

If that wasn't enough, Watt has tied James Harrison for most sacks in a single season by a Steelers player in just ten games.

In addition to bringing down quarterbacks, T.J. Watt has been one of the NFL's best at forcing fumbles. In 2019 he forced a career-high eight fumbles, and has forced four fumbles this season.

T.J. Watt's dominance extends to run defense as well. As each season has passed, Watt has gotten better and better at taking the right angles to tackle running backs.

If Watt's not playing, the Pittsburgh Steelers' run defense takes a hit.

Thomas R. Petersen @thomasrp93



1) Myles Garrett: 27 %

2) Josh Sweat: 26 %

2) T.J. Watt: 26 %

#Eagles Highest pass rush win rate among DEs/OLBs this season:1) Myles Garrett: 27 %2) Josh Sweat: 26 %2) T.J. Watt: 26 % Highest pass rush win rate among DEs/OLBs this season:1) Myles Garrett: 27 %2) Josh Sweat: 26 %2) T.J. Watt: 26 %#Eagles https://t.co/pa2eKUC7ka

Ahead of Week 14, T.J. Watt is 37 sacks behind J.J. Watt's career total of 102. J.J. will likely add to his total before he hangs up his cleats.

But given T.J. is five years younger than J.J. and hasn't suffered a serious injury yet, he seems destined to surpass his older brother.

T.J. Watt deserves to be the defensive player of the year frontrunner with how excellent he's played this year. He will have to win three of those awards to tie the total J.J. has won.

