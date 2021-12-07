"Not an offensive player" - NFL analyst makes a bold prediction over who he thinks will win 2021 NFL MVP award

The NFL MVP season is heating up at this point in the season. The NFL MVP award is usually given to an offensive player. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers earned the honor last season.

Peter Schrager, co-host of the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," made a bold prediction Tuesday morning of who he believes should be the NFL MVP this season. Shrager said that Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is the league's most valuable player so far this season.

"The statement is thus...T.J. Watt and not an offensive player is the league's MVP through the first 13 games of the season."

Peter Schrager says that Steelers LB T.J. Watt should be NFL MVP

Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager feels that Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt should be the 2021 NFL MVP after the first 13 games of the season, and there might be plenty on the stat sheet that supports it.

Watt has missed two games this season due to injury. He tested positive for COVID-19 last Monday but was able to test negative and clear protocols to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

Against the Ravens, Watt had 3.5 sacks, five solo tackles and six quarterback hits.

Watt already has 16 sacks this season and is on pace to break the single-season sack record. Watt also tied James Harrison for most sacks by a Steelers player in a single season and still has five games remaining in the season.

He has two more sacks than anyone else in the NFL.



He also didn't play in two games. @_TJWatt (16.0) is now tied with James Harrison for most sacks in a single season in #SteelersHistory He has two more sacks than anyone else in the NFL.He also didn't play in two games. #ProBowlVote .@_TJWatt (16.0) is now tied with James Harrison for most sacks in a single season in #SteelersHistory.He has two more sacks than anyone else in the NFL.He also didn't play in two games. #ProBowlVote https://t.co/nko1LByjLX

Watt was seen as the front runner for Defensive Player of the Year last season but was edged out by Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald. Prior to the start of the season, Watt signed a $112 million extension and has proven this season that he is worth every penny for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense.

After Schrager's prediction that T.J. Watt should be the NFL MVP, his co-host Kyle Brandt said he didn't agree with it for one reason. Brandt said he feels an NFL MVP should be a player that a team can't be successful without.

He said that Aaron Rodgers, who won't necessarily repeat as NFL MVP, is the reason that the Packers win and that was shown when he was out with COVID-19 and the Packers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

If T.J. Watt doesn't win the NFL MVP, he could earn the Defensive Player of the Year award that he has worked hard for as well as break many Steelers franchise records, and he is only in his fifth NFL season.

