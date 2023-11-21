Talanoa Hufanga injury update: 49ers suffer massive setback during Week 11 win vs Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga has become a big part of the team's defense over the past two seasons.

The 49ers drafted him in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 180th overall pick. As a rookie, he started in three games while appearing in 15 total games. He blossomed in his second season as a pro, becoming a full-time starter.

Last season, Hufanga recorded 97 tackles, four interceptions, nine passes defended, and two forced fumbles. He also started in the 49ers three playoff games, starting in every single game last season. His stellar sophomore season earned him a Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selection.

Hufanga has picked up where he left off from last season this year. In 10 games started, he recorded 52 tackles, three interceptions, and three pass deflections.

However, during San Francisco's victory over Tampa Bay yesterday, Hufanga suffered a serious injury.

Talanoa Hufanga injury update

Talanoa Hufanga suffered a knee injury during yesterday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following the injury, there was speculation that Hufanga may have possibly torn his ACL.

Today, the 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Hufanga tore his ACL, which will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Shanahan added that there wasn't any meniscus damage to Hufanga's knee.

"He does have a torn ACL. They don't think there was any meniscus or anything, so it's as clean as it could be."

What happened to Talanoa Hufanga?

In the third quarter of yesterday's game, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a pass to running back Rachaad White. The first defender near White was Hufanga. While trying to make a tackle on White, White juked to his right, causing Hufanga to lose balance and fall.

It was a non-contact injury which saw his knee twist in an awkward way.

When will Talanoa Hufanga return?

As mentioned above, Talanoa Hufanga will not return this season. Kyle Shanahan said that he will be out for the remainder of the season.

Shanahan did provide some positive news on the injury. He expects the player to be ready for the 49ers' next season's opener.

"He will need a plan for training camp, but with the time and everything, if everything goes smoothly, he should be ready for Week 1."

Of course, there's a long time until the start of next season, but if rehab goes well, early signs point to Hufanga being back by the beginning of next season.