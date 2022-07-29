Who is Talati Polamalu? NFL legend Troy Polamalu's nephew tries out for WWE

Talati Polamalu, NFL legend Troy Polamalu's nephew, recently attended the WWE tryouts ahead of Summerslam 2022. Unlike his uncle, however, the Hoyas star looks set to enter the wrestling business.

Listed at 6 ft 3 and 304 lbs, his height and weight are two things he will be able to use to his advantage.

Reportedly, as he made his entrance to the ring, he tried hyping up the crowd by asking them for a "Talofa" and an "Aloha." He also revealed his desire to be a role model for overweight kids who dream of making it to the WWE.

In his short promo, Talati said:

"Look at me. You can do this. You can do whatever you want. You just got to put the work in."

Originally, Talati Polamalu seemed to be following in his famous uncle's footsteps. He currently attends Georgetown University, where he plays football. The 21-year-old has played in five games for the Hoyas as an offensive lineman. This fall, he will be entering his senior year of college.

Interestingly, Talati does have wrestling experience. He participated in the sport in high school. He is even taking acting lessons in college. Current WWE superstar Tamina Snuka is his aunt.

WWE Summerslam 2022 to feature Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar

As reported by TMZ, the tryouts were held in Nashville, Tennessee. They were headed by Triple H, the recently announced head of WWE Creative. WWE superstar Big E and onscreen personnel Paul Heyman were also present at the tryouts.

The tryouts are set to continue this week. They will culminate with the company's biggest PPV of the summer, Summerslam. The event will take place on Saturday, July 30, at the Nissan Stadium.

The main event will see a rematch of WrestleMania 38. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will take on Brock Lesnar. Billed as the "One Last Fight" between the two behemoths, the fight will see Lesner try to end Reigns' record-breaking title dominance.

Roman has held the Universal title since August 2020. He became the undisputed champion at WrestleMania 38 when he beat Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

Other matches at the event will see The Usos defend their Undisputed Tag Titles against The Street Profits. There will also be a US title match between Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory. Finally, there will be a match for the SmackDown Women's title between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan.

