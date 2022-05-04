Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Draft picks 2022: Who did the Buccaneers pick? Full list of selections

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected eight new faces to join their roster during the 2022 NFL Draft, the first draft under new head coach Todd Bowles.

Bowles took over from long-time coach Bruce Arians during a busy offseason for Tampa Bay, thanks to Tom Brady, who announced his retirement before making a sensational U-turn and deciding to return to the team for 2022.

Here are the new players the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected during the 2022 draft:

Round 2 (33) DL Logan Hall, Houston

Round 2 (57) G Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

Round 3 (91) RB Rachaad White, Arizona State

Round 4 (106) TE Cade Otton, Washington

Round 4 (133) P Jake Camarda, Georgia

Round 5 (157) CB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State

Round 6 (218) TE Ko Kieft, Minnesota

Round 7 (248) OLB Andre Anthony, LSU

The following is a closer look at every Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 NFL Draft selection:

Logan Hall

2021 American Conference Championship - Houston v Cincinnati

Hall was the first player selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 after trading out of the first round in a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hall was the first selection in the second round after the Houston defensive end recorded 13 TFLs and six sacks in his final season in college.

He was also named first-team All-AAC in 2021 and was born after his new quarterback Tom Brady's career began!

Luke Goedeke

Luke Goedeke at the NFL Combine

Goedeke began his college career at Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 2017 as a tight end before making the move to offensive lineman at Central Michigan in 2018. As the starting right tackle for the Chippewas, Goedeke was named first-team All-MAC in 2021.

He is of German descent and almost gave up football in high school after a serious shoulder injury.

Rachaad White

Colorado v Arizona State

Running back White was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' third-round selection in 2022 after he ran for 1,006 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior at Arizona State in 2021 as he was named second-team All-Pac-12. White also spent time with Nebraska-Kearney and Mt. San Antonio College during his collegiate career.

Cade Otton

UCLA v Washington

Tight end Cade Otton has football in his blood. His grandfather is the state of Washington’s all-time leader in high school wins, and his father coaches at Tumwater High School, where Otton played before his collegiate career began. His uncle played football at USC, and his brother has been offered to play for Washington in the class of 2022.

Otton earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2020, as he caught 18 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns.

Jake Camarda

Jake Camarda (L) Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Michigan

Georgia punter Jake Camarda was picked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, after being named a two-time first-team All-SEC in both 2020 and 2021. Camarda recorded 47 punts for 2,197 yards with an average of 46.7 yards during his final season.

He was also named SEC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2020, and Camarda was part of the Georgia Bulldogs squad that defeated Alabama to win the 2021 CFP National Championship.

Zyon McCollum

Zyon McCollum at the NFL Combine

Cornerback Zyon McCollum was drafted by the Buccaneers out of Sam Houston State with the 157th overall pick. During his final collegiate season in 2021, McCollum recorded 50 tackles, three interceptions, five pass breakups and a block punt, as he was named first-team All-WAC.

His twin brother Tristan was also part of the 2022 NFL Draft class, having played with Zyon at SHSU for five years, but went undrafted before signing a free agent deal with the Houston Texans.

Ko Kieft

Minnesota v Iowa

Ko Kieft was the second tight end picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, possibly a move incase Rob Gronkowski doesn’t return to the team this year. Kieft, who graduated the University of Minnesota, previously played quarterback and linebacker in high school in his native Iowa.

His blocking helped Minnesota’s offense go for 4,681 total yards as they averaged 25.46 points per game. Kieft was named as All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2021.

Andre Anthony

Central Michigan v LSU

Linebacker Andre Anthony was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ final selection of the 2022 NFL Draft as the LSU alumni had 55 tackles, 11 TFLs and 10.5 sacks during his collegiate career.

Anthony graduated in 2020 with a degree in sports administration and was part of the LSU Tigers 2019 CFP National Championship winning team.

