Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on Chris Godwin, Haason Reddick and more

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have secured the last four NFC South Division titles, marking the most prolonged run in the team's history. They are also the only NFC team qualified for the postseason in each of the last five campaigns.

Many variables, such as savvy drafting, excellent coaching and successful recruitment in free agency, contribute to the type of long-term success Tampa Bay has enjoyed.

The Bucs' attempt to maintain their position as the NFC South's top side could once again depend on this year's free agency window. In light of that, let's examine Tampa Bay's free agency moves thus far.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agency tracker 2025

1) LB Haason Reddick (one-year, $14 million contract)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Haason Reddick to a $14 million, one-year contract last week.

The Bucs defense will be tough for opposing teams in 2025 if Reddick can regain the form that saw him record 11+ sacks for successive seasons with the New York Jets from 2020 to 2023. He will also be in a strong position to get a bigger contract next year if he can rediscover that form.

2) P Riley Dixon (two-year, $6 million contract)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Riley Dixon to a two-year, $6 million contract in an attempt to address their punting issue, which was unresolved for a large portion of the 2024 season.

Dixon has continuously posted high punting numbers in his nine seasons in the NFL. He recorded a 42.0 net punting average on 77 punts in 2024 while playing for the Denver Broncos.

3) LB Anthony Walker (one-year contract)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Anthony Walker to a one-year contract, adding the seasoned player to their linebacker room. The Miami Dolphins signed K.J. Britt this summer, so Walker is anticipated to fill the void left by Britt.

Walker recorded 68 tackles, 1.0 sacks, one interception and two passes defensed in 14 games (eight starts) with the Dolphins in 2024.

4) CB Kindle Vildor (one-year contract)

CB Kindle Vildor has also agreed to a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Vildor gives the Bucs' cornerback group, which has recently been weakened by injuries and free agency, much-needed seasoned depth. In his five seasons in the league, he has played in 68 games overall (26 starts), spending the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 free agency re-signings

1) WR Chris Godwin (three-year, $66 million contract)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Chris Godwin to a three-year, $66 million contract. The two sides finalized the agreement last Monday.

Godwin was among the league's most effective wideouts last season before suffering an ankle injury in Week 7 that kept him out of action for the remainder of the season. He will still be a part of the Bucs offense in 2025, playing alongside Mike Evans in offense.

2) LB Anthony Nelson (two-year, $10 million contract)

Anthony Nelson has signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft, the seventh-year pass rusher has now signed three contracts with the team.

It is expected that Nelson's experience and elite productivity — he has recorded an impressive 18.5 sacks over six seasons — will continue to provide a reliable presence to the Buccaneers' secondary.

3) QB Kyle Trask (one-year, $2.7 million contract)

The Tampa Bay Bucs will keep Kyle Trask, a 2021 second-round pick, around in 2025 after he agreed to a one-year contract extension worth $2.7 million.

Both Baker Mayfield and Tom Brady have had Trask as their backup in Tampa Bay since he entered the league four years ago. However, the former Florida quarterback has had limited playing time since then, having only completed four of 11 throws for 28 yards during his professional career.

4) OG Ben Bredeson (three-year, $22 million contract)

Left guard Ben Bredeson has been re-signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a three-year contract extension for $22 million, ensuring the offensive line remains together for a while longer.

Bredeson was a mainstay in the team's offensive line last season. He started all 17 games for Tampa Bay at left guard.

5) LB Lavonte David (one-year, $10 million contract)

One of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' most effective players, Lavonte David, has signed a one-year contract extension with the team. Although the deal's financial details were not disclosed, The Associated Press reported that David's contract is a one-year agreement worth $10 million, with a $9 million guarantee.

David, who has played in 198 games, the third-most in the Bucs' history, has led the defense for over ten years. He has played for the team for 13 seasons, averaging 123 tackles per season.

6) DL Greg Gaines (one-year, $3.5 million contract)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have brought defensive lineman Greg Gaines back for another season, signing him to a one-year, $3.5 million extension.

In his two seasons with the Bucs, Gaines has played in 35 games, five of which he started, and has recorded 50 tackles, three sacks and one fumble recovery.

