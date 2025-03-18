Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after moves for Haason Reddick and Chris Godwin in free agency

The biggest coup of the offseason for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be keeping one of their own. Despite a spirited approach by the New England Patriots, Tampa Bay wide receiver Chris Godwin chose to re-sign with the team.

Godwin was a free agent, and if he left, the Buccaneers had limited options to replace him. Instead, he turned down a contract that would have paid him significantly more and chose to continue his career in Tampa Bay.

Other notable moves include the contract renewals of guard Ben Bredeson and long-time captain Lavonte David.

The notable external addition was bringing in pass rusher Haason Reddick on a one-year contract.

The Buccaneers can fill out the rest of the roster with their draft picks in the NFL draft, beginning with the 19th overall pick in round 1.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 NFL mock draft for 1st 3 rounds

#1 - Round 1, pick 19: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Benjamin Morrison was a big part of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's run to the College Football Playoff finals. The Fighting Irish held their opponents to the fourth-lowest passing yards. Morrison was often assigned to cover the other team’s top receiving target, and he excelled in single coverage.

Bucs cornerback Jamel Dean missed parts of eight games last season, so reinforcements are needed in that position. Head coach Todd Bowles emphasizes the cornerbacks, sending them on blitzes and having them play both man and zone coverage. Morrison is versatile enough to do all that.

#2 – Round 2, pick 53: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss Rebels

The defensive revamp continues, this time at the defensive front with defensive tackle Walter Nolen. Nose tackle Vita Vea is a force and one of the best in the game, but he can use some support beside him. Nolen can play 3-technique and attack on either side of Vea. Running games will struggle with the two huge interior rushers.

Nolen was mocked going in the first round in some mock drafts, so to be able to have him available at pick 53 is great value.

#3 – Round 3, pick 84: Smael Mondon Jr, LB, Georgia Bulldogs

The Buccaneers add to the final part of the defense by bringing in Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. He can play next to Lavonte David and do double duty as a situational pass rusher.

The Buccaneers released Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and K.J. Britt after disappointing seasons, leaving play time up for grabs.

