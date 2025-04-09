Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-round mock draft: Updated projections for Todd Bowles and Co

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made another appearance in the playoffs last year under head coach Todd Bowles. They will be looking to get back there again this season, so a strong offseason will help them to achieve their goals.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be one of their best opportunities to continue improving their roster and building for their future. They currently have just six total picks this year, so it will be important to make the most of them. Here's one way they can do so in the following mock draft.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 NFL mock draft for all 7 rounds

#1 - Round 1, Pick 19: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall Thundering Herd

Todd Bowles has developed a reputation for building defenses that thrive on getting after opposing quarterbacks. He often utilizes exotic blitzing schemes and has put a premium on filling his roster with solid pass rushers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are relatively thin on the edge of their defense currently. They added Haason Reddick during the offseason, but would be wise to target another option in the upcoming draft. Mike Green appears to be an ideal fit for their 3-4 defensive scheme as a long and fast edge rusher. He recorded 17 sacks last seaso, making him an elite prospect.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 53: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky Wildcats

Improving their cornerbacks is likely to be one of the top priorities for the Buccaneers during the draft. They will benefit from picking one in the first few rounds and Maxwell Hairston has some of the highest upside of any prospect in the position. He ran the fastest time among defensive backs in the 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine, so if he is available for them in the second round, he could be an absolute steal.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 84: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky Wildcats

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Buccaneers will select Deone Walker in the third round. They already have one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL in Vita Vea, but they lack overall depth in the position. Walker is one of the top interior defensive linemen prospects and profiles as a potential day-one starter. He could form a dynamic duo with Vea on their defensive line.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 121: Caleb Rogers, OG, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Caleb Rogers is a solid mid-round target for any team looking to improve their offensive line. He profiles as a guard prospect, but also has positional flexibility, which can be extremely useful in overall roster construction. This versatility should make him desirable in the draft this year and he can add some much-needed depth to Tampa Bay's offensive line.

#5 - Round 5, Pick 157: Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss Rebels

Jared Ivey could be one of the biggest sleepers among edge prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. He is tall and long, but his disappoitning time in the 40-yard dash will likely drop him into the middle rounds. He still recorded seven sacks last year and could add even more depth to Buccaneers' rotational pass rushers.

#6 - Round 7, Pick 235: Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Doubling up on cornerbacks in the draft would be a solid strategy for the Buccaneers, who are thin at the position. Robert Longerbeam is projected to be selected in the late rounds this year and his skillset offers upside. His biggest issue is that he is undersized, so if he can add some bulk, he could develop into a useful defensive back.

