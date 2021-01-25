Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first team to play at home in the Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading to Super Bowl 55. The Buccaneers are the first team in history to host a Super Bowl and play in the actual game. With their 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers make history once again.

There have been 54 total Super Bowls, and no other team has accomplished this before. There will be 22,000 fans at the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay. It's safe to say that half of those fans will be Tampa Bay Buccaneers'.

Aaron Rodgers could've easily taken off running and scored a touchdown to set up a two-point conversion to tie the game. Not going for it on fourth and goal gave Brady the ball back with a chance of not getting it back.

Green Bays' defense had them stopped until the pass interference call on third down and five, which gave the Buccaneers a first down and the win.

Super Bowl 55: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills

Either team that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could play at home on February 7 will not be a walk in the park for Brady and Co. Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill torched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary during the 2020 NFL Season.

Buffalo Bills have played Tom Brady in the past when he was with the New England Patriots. This is a different Buffalo Bills football team, though.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are firing and ready to take on the world. Buffalo's defense will need to do something Green Bay wasn't able to; put pressure on Brady.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be watching the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game very closely tonight. Super Bowl 55 will be Tom Brady's toughest test in his career. Both have explosive offenses and good defenses. Chiefs and Bills are both well-coached all together.

With Tampa Bay being at home and having the best playoff quarterback in NFL history starting for them, they would have to be the favorites to win Super Bowl 55 on February 7 at Raymond James Stadium.