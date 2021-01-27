Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How WR Scott Miller has helped the Bucs in the 2020 NFL Season

With all the talent that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have on offense. It is easy to forget players like Scott Miller. Scott Miller has been one of those key role players for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that gets lost in limelight.

Miller's play on the field at times gets overshadowed by the bigger stars on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster. Names like Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Antonio Brown, Leonard Fournette, and Rob Gronkowski take the majority of the media's attention. Scott Miller has been a key player to the Buccaneers success in the 2020 NFL Season.

He has done it under the radar and some may say that he has turned into Tom Brady's younger Wes Welker. Welker was Brady's security blanket early on in his time with the Patriots. Miller has stepped into that role for Tom Brady on the Buccaneers offense.

On February 7th, 2021 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. Scott Miller will have the opportunity to make an impact on that game for the Buccaneers. Miller has helped the Buccaneers all throughout the 2020 NFL Season and in the NFL Playoffs.

Lets take a closer look at how Scott Miller has become an undercover weapon for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense.

Scott Miller has been extremely important for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020-2021 NFL Season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Scott Miller showing off his speed against the New Orleans Saints

Scott Miller has put together a 2020-2021 NFL Season that helped him double and almost triple his stats from the 2019-2020 NFL Season. In the ten games that Miller played in for the Buccaneers in 2019 he would record 13 receptions for 200 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Advertisement

Miller would surpass his receptions and receiving yards within the first four games for the Buccaneers in the 2020 NFL Season. He would also tie the amount of touchdowns that he had as well. Scott Miller had 15 receptions for 250 receiving yards and one touchdown in the first four games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers second year wide receiver would record his best game of his career against the Las Vegas Raiders. Miller would haul in six receptions for 109 receiving yards and a touchdown. The biggest touchdown of his career came against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Miller would get behind the coverage right before half and tom Brady would find him for a 39 yard touchdown pass to end the first half. Scott Miller has stepped up in big ways for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. He has turned into a reliable target for veteran quarterback Tom Brady.

Once a receiver gains Tom Brady's trust they will have it forever on the field. Miller started off early gaining the trust of Tom Brady and continued it all season and in the playoffs. Scott Miller could be the wild card that wins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl 55 against the Chiefs.