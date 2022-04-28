3 biggest NFL Draft steals in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking forward to the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, as they hold the 27th overall pick in Las Vegas. This will be the first year of drafting for the team for new head coach Todd Bowles, who took over from Bruce Arians, who retired following the 2021 season.

The Buccaneers were in the market for a quarterback, but that was before Tom Brady announced his intention to un-retire and return to the team for the 2022 NFL season.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball BREAKING



Tom Brady just announced he’ll be returning to the field as a QB for Tampa for what will be his 23rd season. The has come out of retirement.



They've had plenty of success drafting early in recent years, with Mike Evans, Devin White, and Tristan Wirfs all recent examples of first-rounders having an immediate impact on the team.

However, Tampa Bay has also demonstrated the ability to be shrewd drafters in the later rounds. Here are three of the biggest NFL Draft steals in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history.

#3 - Chris Godwin, WR, Round-3 Pick 84, 2017

Chris Godwin vs. New York Giants

Tampa Bay selected Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin with their third-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he has since gone on to become one of the best receivers in the league.

Catching passes from both Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, Godwin, alongside Mike Evans, has consistently achieved outstanding numbers for a receiver. Godwin went for 1,000 yards in both 2019 and 2021 and probably would have done so in 2020 had injuries not limited him to 12 starts.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and, after being franchised tagged twice by the Buccaneers, signed a three-year, $60 million contract with $40 million guaranteed at signing, displaying his importance to the team.

#2 - John Lynch, S, Round-3 Pick 82, 1993

John Lynch vs. Chicago Bears

Safety John Lynch fell to the Buccaneers in the third round of the 1993 NFL Draft, and the former Stanford man was a crucial cog in the team's defense for a decade. Lynch made First-team All-Pro (twice) and nine Pro Bowl selections in a career that spanned 15 seasons.

He was a starter on a fantastic Buccaneers defense that won Super Bowl XXXVII against the Oakland Raiders and was inducted into the Tampa Bay Ring of Honor.

Former teammate Warren Sapp said of Lynch:

“He is our equalizer. He's our eighth man in the box against the run. He'll take your head off. Everybody around here respects him for that.”

Lynch also spent time with the Denver Broncos after leaving Tampa Bay in 2004 and finished his career with 26 interceptions and 16 forced fumbles. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Lynch now serves as the general manager for the San Francisco 49ers, winning PFWA Executive of the Year in 2019.

#1 - Ronde Barber, CB, Round-3 Pick 66, 1997

Ronde Barber vs. New Orleans Saints

The Buccaneers had a knack for drafting well in the 1990s, and it was proven when, like Lynch, they selected cornerback Ronde Barber out of Virginia in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft.

Barber spent his entire career in Tampa Bay, helping the team to a Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl XXXVII. He was a starter for the team throughout his tenure, was named First-team All-Pro three times, and made five Pro Bowls. He was also named into the NFL 2000s All-Decade team and won NFL interceptions co-leader honors in 2001.

Barber ended his career with 47 interceptions and 15 forced fumbles and was named into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor; that is not a bad return for a third-round draft selection!

Edited by Piyush Bisht