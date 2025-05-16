Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have won the NFC South in each of the last four years, are well aware of what it will take to win the divisional title for the fifth consecutive year.
The Buccaneers' 2025 NFL regular-season slate includes four primetime matchups against some of the league's best sides, including the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.
We have taken a look at the Bucs' 2025 schedule below. We have also used the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor to evaluate predictions for every game the team will play this season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 Schedule
Week 1 (September 7): at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m ET
Week 2 (September 15): at Houston Texans, 7:00 p.m. ET (MNF)
Week 3 (September 21): vs. New York Jets at home, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 4 (September 28): vs. Philadelphia Eagles at home, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 5 (October 5): at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET
Week 6 (October 12): vs. San Francisco 49ers at home, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 7 (October 20): at Detroit Lions, 7:00 p.m. ET (MNF)
Week 8 (October 26): at New Orleans Saints, 4:05 p.m. ET
Week 9: BYE
Week 10 (November 9): vs. New England Patriots at home, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 11 (November 16): at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET
Week 12 (November 23): at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET (SNF)
Week 13 (November 30): vs. Arizona Cardinals at home, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 14 (December 7): vs. New Orleans Saints at home, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 15 (December 11): vs. Atlanta Falcons at home, 8:15 p.m. ET (TNF)
Week 16 (December 21): at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 17 (December 28): at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 18 (TBD): vs. Carolina Panthers, TBD
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025: Game-by-game prediction
Week 1: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
Prediction: 38-18 (Bucs W)
Week 2: Buccaneers vs. Texans
Prediction: 26-22 (Bucs W)
Week 3: Buccaneers vs. Jets
Prediction: 26-22 (Bucs W)
Week 4: Buccaneers vs. Eagles
Prediction: 15-28 (Eagles W)
Week 5: Buccaneers vs. Seahawks
Prediction: 33-29 (Bucs W)
Week 6: Buccaneers vs. 49ers
Prediction: 15-32 (49ers W)
Week 7: Buccaneers vs. Lions
Prediction: 28-16 (Bucs W)
Week 8: Buccaneers vs. Saints
Prediction: 15-14 (Bucs W)
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: Buccaneers vs. Patriots
Prediction: 28-23 (Bucs W)
Week 11: Buccaneers vs. Bills
Prediction: 28-19 (Bucs W)
Week 12: Buccaneers vs. Rams
Prediction: 16-19 (Rams W)
Week 13: Buccaneers vs. Cardinals
Prediction: 28-24 (Bucs W)
Week 14: Buccaneers vs. Saints
Prediction: 20-17 (Bucs W)
Week 15: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
Prediction: 23-19 (Bucs W)
Week 16: Buccaneers vs. Panthers
Prediction: 15-14 (Bucs W)
Week 17: Buccaneers vs. Dolphins
Prediction: 19-17 (Bucs W)
Week 18: Buccaneers vs. Panthers
Prediction: 29-15 (Bucs W)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' projected 2025 regular-season record
The Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor projects that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with a 14-3 record, will win the NFC South division for the fifth time in a row. Additionally, the Bucs are predicted to win all six of their regular-season games against divisional opponents.
According to the prediction tool, Tampa Bay will once again earn a spot in the playoffs as the third seed in the NFC.
