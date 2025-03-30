Tampa Bay Buccaneers Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Todd Bowles and Co.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a great 2024 regular season. Thanks to great performances in the closing weeks of the regular season, the Buccaneers won their fourth straight NFC South title. However, the Washington Commanders knocked them out of the playoffs.

The Buccaneers have made the bulk of their free agency moves ahead of the 2025 season. Next up for Todd Bowles' team is the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the draft a few weeks away, the Bucs are set to host their annual "Top 30" visit. Here we will look at the players set to visit Tampa Bay in the lead-up to the draft.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Top 30 visits tracker

These are the Top 30 prospects set to visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025:

Demetrius Knight, Linebacker, South Carolina Gamecocks

Jacob Parrish, Cornerback, Kansas State Wildcats

Nikko Reed, Cornerback, Oregon Ducks

The Buccaneers are hosting two cornerbacks and a linebacker. The team will meet with these prospects before making their draft selections.

These are the Buccaneers' picks in this year's draft:

Round 1: No. 19 overall

Round 2: No. 53

Round 3: No. 84

Round 4: No. 121

Round 5: No. 157

Round 7: No. 235

Prospect to watch

Nikko Reed, Cornerback, Oregon Ducks

The Buccaneers are inviting Oregon Ducks standout cornerback Nikko Reed for a Top 30 visit. Todd Bowles and Co. will interview Reed and assess his suitability for the team's secondary.

Reed had an impressive time at Oregon. Over the last two seasons, the defensive back has amassed 64 total tackles, 13 pass breakups, two interceptions and one sack. He filled up the stat sheet at his position and helped the Ducks to numerous impressive wins.

According to Sports Illustrated, Reed's draft stock has risen over the last month. A number of organizations are checking into him ahead of this year's draft. The speedy cornerback will meet with the Bucs and possibly other clubs in the run-up to the draft. The Oregon Ducks prospect might be a solid addition to the Bucs' secondary on Day 2 of next month's draft.

