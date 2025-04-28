Tampa Bay Buccaneers undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took six players during the 2025 NFL draft, but they immediately looked to the draft's undrafted free agents to add more players to their roster.

The team will hope that some of the UDFAs it signed will perform well during their offseason workouts and training camp because it did not address all of its roster needs during the draft, particularly in defense.

All of the undrafted free agents that the Bucs signed following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft are listed below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 undrafted free agents tracker

1) John Bullock, Linebacker, Nebraska

2) Desmond Watson, Defensive tackle, Florida

3) Shilo Sanders, Safety, Colorado

4) Connor Bazelak, Quarterback, Bowling Green

5) Jake Majors, Offensive lineman, Texas

6) Will Sheppard, Wide receiver, Colorado

7) Josh Williams, Running back, LSU

8) Anthony Landphere, Tight end, Memphis

9) Ben Scott, Center, Nebraska

10) Ben Chukwuma, Offensive tackle, Georgia State

11) Ryan Coe, Placekicker, Cal

12) Roman Parodie, Cornerback, Ohio

13) Garrett Greene, Quarterback/Wide receiver, West Virginia

14) J.J. Roberts, Defensive back, Marshall

John Bullock played a key role in Nebraska's defense, which helped the team end the season with its first winning campaign in eight years. Like other undrafted free agents, Bullock is by no means guaranteed a spot on the Bucs' full-time roster. However, he will get his opportunity and needs to seize it.

Desmond Watson would have been the heaviest player ever drafted in NFL history at 6-foot-6 and 464 pounds, but he was ultimately passed over in the draft. Having played collegiate football for four seasons at Florida without missing a single game, the big defensive tackle is also a durable player.

The second son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, Shilo Sanders, led Colorado in 2023 in tackles with 70 and finished third in 2024 with 67, even though he sat out three games due to a fractured forearm.

During his two seasons with Bowling Green, Connor Bazelak completed 64% of his throws for 4,979 yards, 30 scores and 12 interceptions.

Jake Majors made 56 starts over the course of his five years at Texas. As a pass stopper, he played 504 snaps in 2024 and allowed no sacks. Additionally, he gave up just one QB hit.

Will Sheppard became a key member of the Buffaloes' offense after transferring from Vanderbilt to Colorado before the 2024 season. He hauled in 40 passes for 540 yards and six touchdowns.

Josh Williams had a productive career at LSU, with last year being his finest. He amassed 117 carries for 482 yards and six scores in 13 games in 2024. In addition, he averaged 8.5 yards per catch while catching 31 passes for 263 yards.

A recap of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2025 NFL draft picks

Round 1, No. 19: Emeka Egbuka, WR (Ohio State)

Round 2, No. 53: Benjamin Morrison, CB (Notre Dame)

Round 3, No. 84: Jacob Parrish, CB (Kansas State)

Round 4, No. 121: David Walker, LB (Central Arkansas)

Round 5, No. 157: Elijah Roberts, DL (Alabama)

Round 7, No. 235: Tez Johnson, WR (Oregon)

