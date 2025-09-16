Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Baker Mayfield, CJ Stroud

A battle of South division champions kicked off Monday's doubleheader, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Houston Texans.

Despite missing Liam Coen, who had left to become the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach, the Buccaneers were victorious the previous week, defeating the Atlanta Falcons after Younghoe Koo missed a field goal attempt in the waning seconds.

Meanwhile, the Texans had experienced the consequences of purging star left tackle Laremy Tunsil, losing at the Los Angeles Rams in their season opener, and were looking to reassert their dominance in the AFC South after seeing the Indianapolis Colts go 2-0 within a week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans box score

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 7 14 Houston Texans 10 0 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers player stats

Passing

Player CMP/ATT YDS TD INT RTG Baker Mayfield 13/18 109 2 0 124.5

Rushing and receiving

Player CAR YDS TD REC YDS TD Bucky Irving 7 41 0 2 11 0 Rachaad White 5 25 0 1 -1 0 Baker Mayfield 1 2 0 0 0 0 Emeka Egbuka 0 0 0 4 29 1 Ryan Miller 0 0 0 1 20 1 Sterling Shepard 0 0 0 1 15 0 Mike Evans 0 0 0 3 23 0 Cade Otton 0 0 0 1 12 0

Defense

Player TOT SOLO SACKS TFL PD QB HTS TD INT SirVocea Dennis 3 3 0 1 0 1 0 0 Deion Jones 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamel Dean 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Antoine Winfield Jr. 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zyon McCollum 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Haason Reddick 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tykee Smith 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Greg Gaines 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 Lavonte David 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ryan Miller 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Calijah Kancey 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 Jacob Parrish 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Josh Hayes 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kaevon Merriweather 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yaya Diaby 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kicking

Player FG XP Chase McLaughlin 0/0 2/2

Punting

Player PUNTS YDS Riley Dixon 2 102

Houston Texans player stats

Passing

Player CMP/ATT YDS TD INT RTG CJ Stroud 8/13 131 1 0 121

Rushing and receiving

Player CAR YDS TD REC YDS TD C.J. Stroud 2 21 0 0 0 0 Woody Marks 2 11 0 1 37 0 Nick Chubb 4 5 0 2 29 0 Nico Collins 0 0 0 1 29 1 Xavier Hutchinson 0 0 0 2 29 0 Dalton Schultz 0 0 0 1 4 0 Justin Watson 0 0 0 1 3 0

Defense

Player TOT SOLO SACKS TFL PD QB HTS TD Henry To'oTo'o 7 4 0 0 0 0 0 Danielle Hunter 4 2 1 1 0 1 0 Jalen Pitre 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 Azeez Al-Shaair 3 2 0 0 1 0 0 Folorunso Fatukasi 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 C.J. Gardner-Johnson 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 Derek Stingley Jr. 2 2 0 0 1 0 0 Jaylin Smith 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Sheldon Rankins 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 E.J. Speed 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Christian Harris 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kamari Lassiter 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Will Anderson Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Kicking

Player FG XP Kaimi Fairbairn 1/1 1/1

Punting

Player PUNTS YDS Tommy Townsend 2 93

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans summary

The Texans began the game explosively, as Nico Collins caught a touchdown on the opening drive. Ryan Miller responded in kind with a touchdown, then Kaimi Fairbairn scored a field goal.

The scoring continued early in the second quarter, as Emeka Egbula put the visitors back ahead with a touchdown catch. The scoring streak finally ended when the Buccaneers forced a punt, but sacks stalled the ensuing drive, leading to a punt of their own. Two more punts happened to end the game.

