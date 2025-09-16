  • home icon
  Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Baker Mayfield, CJ Stroud

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Baker Mayfield, CJ Stroud

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 16, 2025 00:28 GMT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. CJ Stroud, Baker Mayfield - via Getty/CMS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. CJ Stroud, Baker Mayfield - via Getty/CMS

A battle of South division champions kicked off Monday's doubleheader, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Houston Texans.

Despite missing Liam Coen, who had left to become the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach, the Buccaneers were victorious the previous week, defeating the Atlanta Falcons after Younghoe Koo missed a field goal attempt in the waning seconds.

Meanwhile, the Texans had experienced the consequences of purging star left tackle Laremy Tunsil, losing at the Los Angeles Rams in their season opener, and were looking to reassert their dominance in the AFC South after seeing the Indianapolis Colts go 2-0 within a week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans box score

1Q2Q3Q4QTotal
Tampa Bay Buccaneers77 14
Houston Texans100 10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
Baker Mayfield13/1810920124.5
Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
Bucky Irving74102110
Rachaad White52501-10
Baker Mayfield120000
Emeka Egbuka0004291
Ryan Miller0001201
Sterling Shepard0001150
Mike Evans0003230
Cade Otton0001120
Defense

PlayerTOTSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINT
SirVocea Dennis33010100
Deion Jones22000000
Jamel Dean22000000
Antoine Winfield Jr.22000000
Zyon McCollum22000000
Haason Reddick21000000
Tykee Smith21000000
Greg Gaines11110100
Lavonte David11000000
Ryan Miller11000000
Calijah Kancey11010000
Jacob Parrish11000000
Josh Hayes10000000
Kaevon Merriweather10000000
Yaya Diaby10000000
Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Chase McLaughlin0/02/2
Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
Riley Dixon2102
Houston Texans player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
CJ Stroud8/1313110121
Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
C.J. Stroud2210000
Woody Marks21101370
Nick Chubb4502290
Nico Collins0001291
Xavier Hutchinson0002290
Dalton Schultz000140
Justin Watson000130
Defense

PlayerTOTSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTD
Henry To'oTo'o7400000
Danielle Hunter4211010
Jalen Pitre3300000
Azeez Al-Shaair3200100
Folorunso Fatukasi2200000
C.J. Gardner-Johnson2200000
Derek Stingley Jr.2200100
Jaylin Smith2100000
Sheldon Rankins1101000
E.J. Speed1100000
Christian Harris1100000
Kamari Lassiter1100000
Will Anderson Jr.1100000
Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Kaimi Fairbairn1/11/1
Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
Tommy Townsend293
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans summary

The Texans began the game explosively, as Nico Collins caught a touchdown on the opening drive. Ryan Miller responded in kind with a touchdown, then Kaimi Fairbairn scored a field goal.

The scoring continued early in the second quarter, as Emeka Egbula put the visitors back ahead with a touchdown catch. The scoring streak finally ended when the Buccaneers forced a punt, but sacks stalled the ensuing drive, leading to a punt of their own. Two more punts happened to end the game.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Santosh Kumar
