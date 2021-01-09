Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington odds, picks, line and spread | NFL Wildcard Playoffs

The Washington Football Team has had an up and down season. From misconduct allegations by owner Dan Snyder, to head coach Ron Rivera being diagnosed with cancer and eventually winning the fight. Washington even had veteran Alex Smith returning to the field for the first time since 2018.

After overcoming all that, Washington was able to top the notorious NFC East division, taking the title and clinching a playoff spot. Washington hosts the red-hot Tampa Bay Buccaneers led by Tom Brady. This will be a very young team taking on one of the best offenses and defenses in the league. If done right, the Buccaneers could take this game from the start, but Brady will have to deal with the number two ranked defense in the league.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Betting Odds

The Buccaneers come into Saturday night against Washington as -8.0 favorites.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Picks

Tom Brady: 1,233 deep passing yards this season



Most he's ever had in a season 🐐 🚀 pic.twitter.com/0K1Y1HNO4e — PFF (@PFF) January 5, 2021

-- Washington QB Taylor Heinicke will throw two touchdowns and two interceptions

-- Chase Young will have 1.5 sacks on Tom Brady

-- Ronald Jones II will have two fumbles, one returned for a touchdown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Money Line

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-410)

Washington Football Team (+330)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Spread

Washington has had its ups and downs with the spread. Currently, they have been 5-0-1 against the spread in the last six meetings. As for Tampa Bay, they have 4-0-1 against the spread in the last five games.

This is for all of us. This is for the DMV.



🎙@Wale pic.twitter.com/ZfBG43CRiy — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 9, 2021

It seems clear cut that the Buccaneers can continue to cover, with a top 10 offense and defense that head coach Bruce Arians has put together. But don't count out Washington just yet, as "COVID" quarterback Taylor Heinicke could likely be the starting quarterback, something that has developed in the last few hours.

Heinicke could create surprises for the Buccaneers defense, creating an opportunity for Washington to cover the spread and defeat the Bucs as an underdog.