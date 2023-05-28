Tank Bigsby 40 time: Is the new Jaguars RB faster than Bijan Robinson?

Jacksonville Jaguars' new boy, Tank Bigsby, is not faster than Atlanta Falcon's first-round pick, Bijan Robinson. Bigsby ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 4.56 Seconds, not bad for a running back, but it pales compared to Robinson's 4.46 Seconds 40-yard time.

Both Tank Bigsby and Bijan Robinson are part of a stellar 2023 NFL draft class that features a plethora of talented running backs ready to take the league by storm. So, ahead of their rookie seasons, let's look at their player profiles and what to expect from the backfield maestros.

Caleb Jones @CalebJ_Rivals Tank Bigsby runs his 40-yard dash Tank Bigsby runs his 40-yard dash https://t.co/4eLVNwpB6H

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tank Bigsby's player profile

Tank Bigsby is an upright runner with a strong, angular frame. He runs with plus burst and can create yards even when the blocking is insufficient. Bigsby runs with a nice blend of elusiveness and power and can quickly process the movements of the defense.

Fumbling has been a concern, and he might need more help on third downs or special teams. His size, creativity, and quickness could allow teams to pair Tank Bigsby with another back to form an effective tandem in a zone-scheme rushing attack.

His core strengths are:

He can cut and go instantly when he sees the hole.

Determined short-yardage runner with a plus-leg drive.

He makes sharp, lateral jump-cuts to shift his track.

He possesses an NFL-ready frame.

His major flaws are:

He offers below-average third-down value.

He plays with an upright running style.

He tries to do too much at times.

Nash @NashTalksTexas Bijan Robinson runs a 4.48 in his second 40 yard dash attempt Bijan Robinson runs a 4.48 in his second 40 yard dash attempt https://t.co/zadmKHaeRI

Bijan Robinson's player profile

Bijan Robinson is the highest-regarded running back prospect in his draft class, and he looks set to carry on his stellar college form to the pros. Robinson is an intriguing inside/outside runner with unique footwork to stack moves and reset pathways but can plow into tacklers at a moment's notice using elite contact balance to keep the run rolling.

His pass-catching talent ensures the opportunity for Robinson to see many touches. He might need to dial back efforts to search out big runs so frequently and take what is there a little more often to keep from getting bogged down. He has a chance to quickly become one of the more productive runners in the league.

His core strengths are:

It pairs instant burst with solid top-end speed.

Pinballs off of angle strikes and can rip through leg tackles.

Resets run track with sudden jump-cuts against penetration.

It runs low to the ground and possesses rare contact balance.

Soft hands and a nightmare to deal with on wheel routes.

His main flaws are:

He needs more consistent urgency in pass protection duties.

It needs to run with a more decisive plant-and-go mentality.

He occasionally looks to better deal with run lanes when he should be finishing.

Poll : 0 votes