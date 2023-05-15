When the Atlanta Falcons took Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson with the No.8 pick in the draft, some eyebrows were raised, while others were happy with the pick.

Touted by many as one of the best "football players" in the entire draft, Robinson's draft stock was incredibly high, and no doubt the Falcons are happy he is on their roster.

But what about expectations? A famous steamer who goes by the name Bengal had a sit down with NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah on his podcast and listed Robinson as Atlanta's best pick in the draft. He also gave lofty expectations for Robinson in his rookie season.

Bengal said:

"I'm just going to stick with Bijan. I think he was maybe the best player in the entire draft and he's going to get, you know, 330 touches probably as a rookie in that offense.”

Robinson getting 330 touches of the football certainly is a big amount. Atlanta clearly drafted him to be the centerpiece of their offense and it remains to be seen how he will fit in Arthur Smith's setup.

What can we expect from Bijan Robinson in his rookie season?

With Bijan Robinson in the backfield for Atlanta, naturally, the want will be to get him involved as much as possible. While Bengal's number of 330 touches might seem high, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had a similar number in his rookie season.

Elliott had 322 rushing attempts along with 32 receptions as he was the focal point of the Dallas offense.

With Robinson, we likely shouldn't expect him to carry the ball 330 times, but if his carries are split between rushing and receiving, then that will help his longevity in the game.

ESPN Fantasy Sports @ESPNFantasy The Falcons are already using Bijan Robinson all over the field The Falcons are already using Bijan Robinson all over the field 👀 https://t.co/SveyjFrTRT

For some, 1,000+ rushing yards is a mere formality for Bijan Robinson in his first season as that is the benchmark for most running backs at the start of the year.

We know how good he was in college, but the NFL is a different beast and Bijan Robinson is about to embark on his NFL journey with lofty expectations.

