The Atlanta Falcons made one of the most anticipated moves in the NFL Draft when they were the team to use a first-round pick on Bijan Robinson. The running back prospect bucked the trend of teams hesitating to use top draft capital on the position and he could be a vital piece to the offense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He joins an offense with Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson. One former Falcons coach believes this offensive group, Robinson and Pitts in particular, could give defenses fits. Mike Smith said via the Ballfather podcast:

"They've got Kyle Pitts, who can play tight end, and he can play wide receiver. They've got those wide receivers that can play running back; Patterson. So they've got two guys. And now take their new addition (Bijan Robinson), he can play running back. And I think he'll be able to line up out as a wide receiver. And that really give defensive coordinators a problem."

He continued:

"Not saying that they're going to do that. But they've got three queens right now on their chessboard. And that's going to give them an advantage. If they want to take advantage of, hey, let's hide these guys. Like he may be running back, he may line up at wide receiver, we may have no running backs in the game where we can line up and put pitches in typical typical tight end. So it'll be interesting to see."

Most of the Falcons' production will hinge on how well second-year former third-round selection Desmond Ridder does at quarterback, but Smith is right: this offense has a lot of unique pieces.

What will Bijan Robinson make as a rookie?

Bijan Robinson was always going to be a first-round pick no matter what modern thinking says. Some team was always going to nab him if he slid to them. The Falcons taking him at eight might be a bit steep, but he was always going to bea. first-round pick.

What will Bijan Robinson bring?

The draft spot he was in does help his overall value, though. Because he went eighth and before fellow running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Robinson's rookie deal is worth $23.7 over five seasons, a bit more than Gibbs' deal.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes