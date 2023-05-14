Bijan Robinson was the first running back taken off the board in this year's NFL by the Falcons. The Longhorns star will be taking the field this season to help Atlanta's offense in his rookie season.

But, what jersey number will the star running back wear?

Atlanta fans will see a familiar number on Robinson's jersey this season as he'll wear No. 7 in honor of Falcons great Michael Vick. It was last worn by kicker Younghoe Koo.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Robinson spoke to the media about getting the okay from Koo to wear the iconic number:

“When I asked Koo if I can wear it, he was super cool about it. Then the coaches asked Vick if I can wear it and he was super excited about it. But I think it’s pretty cool to continue on such a great number.”

Scott Bair @ScottBairNFL



So he talked to Mike Vick about it. And Younghoe Koo. Both guys were good with it.



That was welcome. Why? No. 7 carries some meaning.



Story by



atlantafalcons.com/news/why-bijan… Bijan Robinson wanted to wear No. 7 as a Falcon.So he talked to Mike Vick about it. And Younghoe Koo. Both guys were good with it.That was welcome. Why? No. 7 carries some meaning.Story by @kobescalesmedia Bijan Robinson wanted to wear No. 7 as a Falcon. So he talked to Mike Vick about it. And Younghoe Koo. Both guys were good with it.That was welcome. Why? No. 7 carries some meaning. Story by @kobescalesmedia ⬇️atlantafalcons.com/news/why-bijan…

In college, Robinson wore the No. 5 for Texas while being one of the top college football players in his junior season. He led the Big 12 in both rushing yards (1,580) and touchdowns (18) while finishing in the top 10 in college football last season.

The Tucson, Arizona native would be a Consensus All-American and received the Doak Walker Award as college football's most outstanding running back.

Can Bijan Robinson live up to the legacy of wearing the No. 7 jersey?

Bijan Robinson wearing the No. 7 for the Atlanta Falcons has a lot of expectations attached to it thanks to Vick. Michael Vick was the number one overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech.

He played six seasons with Atlanta, throwing for 11,505 yards, 71 touchdowns, and 52 interceptions in 67 starts while making the Pro Bowl three times.

Vick was also a threat with his legs as he rushed for 3,859 yards and 21 touchdowns in his time with the franchise. He is fifth in franchise history in passing yards and seventh in rushing yards.

Time will tell as to whether Bijan Robinson can become the next player to have success wearing the legendary Falcons jersey number.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sports Illustrated and H/T Sportskeeda.

Check out the Complete NFL Schedule 2023: Full Team Schedules & Prime Time Games

Poll : 0 votes