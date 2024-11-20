Tank Dell or Josh Downs Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for WRs

Tank Dell and Josh Downs - these two men perfectly represent the "slot receiver" role: below 6'0 tall and weighing less than 200 lbs. Both men were drafted in the same round of the same draft and were instrumental in each of their franchises' turnarounds from being within the dregs of the league.

But when fantasy managers debate who between them is better, there is bound to be much to discuss. So what better way to resolve this than to compare their fantasy performances?

Is Tank Dell a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Only twice has Tank Dell scored double-digit fantasy points so far in the 2024 season, and one of them was in his only hundred-yard game: a loss at the underwhelming New York Jets. He has also received the dreaded 0.0 once - a loss at the Green Bay Packers, who completely shut him down.

Right now, Sportskeeda Optimiser has him positioned at WR29. That may worsen against the Tennessee Titans, who, despite being one of the league's worst teams, boast a 4th-ranked anti-WR defense - just 26.91 fantasy points allowed per game, thanks to dominators like L'Jarius Sneed and Amani Hooker.

Is Josh Downs a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

The Indianapolis Colts have a stacked quartet of wide receivers, and Josh Downs is just one of that bunch. Since Week 4, he has had at least 60 yards and double-digit points in all but one game, showcasing why he may be one of the best slot men of the future.

And even better for the WR27, the Detroit Lions, despite being the NFC's current overlords, are shockingly bad at shutting down opposing wide receivers. Their 37.86 points allowed against the position are easy within the bottom eighth of the league. For comparison, the Carolina Panthers, one of the worst teams in the league and the worst at allowing fantasy points against running backs, have allowed only 32.67 WR points - good for a respectable 12th.

Whom should I start between Tank Dell and Josh Downs?

It is susprisingly close in the Sportskeeda Start/Sit Optimizer, but Downs defeats his AFC South peer.

In the near future, however, both men may become cornerstones for their respective franchises, both potentially boasting multiple playoff appearances along with a few thousand-yard seasons in their resume. Such is the benefit of playing in today's pass-happy NFL.

