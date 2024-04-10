Tanner McLachlan scouting report: Exploring the Arizona tight-end's strengths and weaknesses

Unranked by the recruiting services back in 2018, Tanner McLachlan initially took a redshirt at Southern Utah, but due to COVID in 2020 and transfer rules the following fall, he was limited to eight total games across two seasons, catching 15 passes for 168 yards total.

In two years with Arizona, Tanner McLachlan became a highly productive receiver, hauling 79 catches for nearly 1,000 yards and six TDs.

Profile: 6-foot-5, 240 pounds; RS SR.

Breaking down Tanner McLachlan's scouting report

Blocking:

Does well to center his blocks against box-safeties and latching his hands into their frame

Lifts from the ground up and rolling his hips into contact effectively

Will strain and keep re-positioning his feet in order to at least create stalemates with bigger front-seven defenders

Adjusts his angle accordingly on sift blocks and comes totally against edge defenders sticking to the hip of the backside tackle (on split zone primarily)

Showcases great patience and balance when he’s working up against defenders waiting back instead of coming his way

Works under good balance with a wide base, along with maximizing his length as he rides edge rushers further up the field than they want to go, to be an adequate pass-protector

Releases & route-running:

Shallow zone defenders who have to match and turn with him, McLachlan will quickly blow by as a threat around up the hashes

Capable of dropping his hips and cleanly getting out of whip/pivot routes

Understands how to increasing space for himself, such as widening the stem when he wants to break towards the middle of the field, in front of safeties

Does a great job of setting up play-action, tight-end screens and those pop passes over the middle with the way he delays his release from the initial block

Recognizes when to cut off his routes or stop them in a window as those hook-dropper opens up or the nickel flies out to the flats and the backer doesn’t widen toward him

Makes sure to drift further towards open space and create easy openings for the quarterback to get the ball to him when the route isn’t in-time with the drop anymore

Approaching the catch & YAC:

Frames the ball very well with over-hand technique, even as he has to slightly reach behind himself

Went from four drops in 2022 to none this past year, in part because of how he turns away from approaching defenders

Takes some jarring hits whilst elevating or stretching out for passes, yet is able to hold onto the ball on a bunch of those

Instantly transitions up the field, in particular on hook/stick routes and then will spin off, stiff-arm or even hurdle would-be-tacklers for yards after the catch

Can stop and make pursuing defenders miss unlike most tight-ends on the run – forced 11 missed tackles on 45 catches last season

Approaches contact with low pads and three points of pressure on the ball – zero career fumbles (on 94 total receptions)

Weaknesses:

With only 31.5-inch arms, you see McLachlan get out-reach as a run-blocker and present a slightly limited catch-radius

Can be overwhelmed by long, strong edge defenders fitting their hands into his chest

Has to become more subtle with the way he creates softer edges for himself trying to work around contact vs. off-defenders

Will get bumped around by linebackers a little bit as they slide in front of him and he tries to break away from them

Needs to work for better rebounding positioning in contested situations, even more so than others with his smaller frame for a TE

Tanner McLachlan's 2024 NFL Draft prospect

In a tight-end class that certainly lacks some dynamism as you go through different names, watching Tanner McLachlan was a breath of fresh air. As a former wide receiver convert, he does lack some size and raw strength that you’d like to see if you want to play him in-line, but the willingness to contribute in that regard is clearly there.

I don’t see Tanner McLachlan playing that more traditional Y spot a whole lot in the NFL, but if you put him off the ball for sifts, insert blocks, etc. he can be a valuable asset in the run game. And you really draft this guy for what he provides you out in the pattern.

Play-strength in the route and at gaining optimal position for the catch-point could be better, but Tanner McLachlan cleanly gets out from different alignments, he can sink and change directions well, he has soft hits and he’s tough as hell at the end of it, where he takes some shots by safeties barreling down on him like a champ.

You can send Tanner McLachlan vertically or set up run-after-catch opportunities, since he can make guys miss or fight for extra yards.

Grade: Late fourth / Early fifth round