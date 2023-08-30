Tanzel Smart career earnings: How much money did ex-Jets DT make in NFL?

Professional defensive tackle Tanzel Smart has made $2,822,448 in his six-year NFL career. The Tulane University alum has featured for three franchises in his career and has earned a decent amount as a career backup.

He was most recently on the New York Jets and was featured prominently on the hit NFL show "Hard Knocks" episode three. Smart's path to the NFL was discussed, and fans saw his world in 4k.

Let's take a look at how much Smart made in each franchise he has suited up for:

SEASONS TEAM TOTAL CASH 3 seasons Los Angeles Rams $1,829,783 5 seasons New York Jets $968,665 1 season Cleveland Browns $24,000

Tanzel Smart's net worth in 2023

According to numerous sources, Tanzel Smart has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. The six-year NFL veteran has been in and around the league since he was drafted in 2017.

While he has yet to carve out a niche in the NFL, he is still a serviceable defender in a suitable defensive scheme.

Furthermore, Smart has likely added a few decent endorsements and intelligent investment moves to his portfolio. That is typically how NFL players improve their net worth alongside their existing contracts.

Also, Tanzel Smart's stock couldn't be higher thanks to his prominent role in episode three of this year's Hard Knocks. He earned a lot of fans due to his story, which could benefit him financially in the short run.

Tanzel Smart's NFL career highlights

Tanzel Smart played college football at Tulane University, earning the reputation of a hard-nosed and hard-working defender.

The LA Rams drafted him in round six of the 2017 Draft. While he achieved his dream of being drafted into the NFL, he never found a role on the Rams' stacked defense and was released on May 15, 2020.

Following this, Smart was promptly signed by the Buffalo Bills ahead of the 2020 NFL season. Unfortunately, he wasn't elevated to the main roster and was waived on September 5, 2020, without playing regular season games for the franchise.

The Cleveland Browns took notice of Smart's availability and signed him to their scout team on September 11, 2020. Like with the Bills, he barely featured for the franchise in his short tenure there.

Thankfully, the player's ability earned him another shot in the league, this time with the New York Jets. The Jets signed Smart to their official practice squad on October 14, 2020.

Smart appeared in a few games in his first season in New York and always reverted to the practice squad after each appearance. He was eventually elevated to the main team on January 2, 2021. Since then, he has frequently bounced from the practice squad to the main unit.

It remains to be seen where Smart will play in 2023, as he was recently waived by the Jets following the NFL cuts deadline.

