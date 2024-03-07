Taylor Rapp Bills contract: How much will safety earn after extension?

Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp had a stellar 2023-24 season with the AFC powerhouse. The University of Washington product ended the 2023 season with 50 tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception, and 0.5 sacks in 16 appearances.

Thanks to his solid performances in his prove-it season, the Buffalo Bills have re-signed Rapp to an improved three-year deal worth up to $14.5 million. This contract was announced soon after the Bills released franchise favorite Jordan Poyer. Another starting-caliber safety, Micah Hyde, is likely to test free agency in his off-season cycle. Rapp will likely be a starter in the 2024 NFL season and beyond.

Taylor Rapp's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Taylor Rapp has earned $8,016,822 in his five-year NFL career. The Los Angeles Rams drafted the Washington product in round two of the 2019 NFL Draft. Rapp slotted into their safety rotation upon being drafted, earning valuable minutes.

Rapp earned $6,246,822 in his four-year stint with the Los Angeles Rams, and he was also part of their Super Bowl 2022-winning squad. Surprisingly, the Rams let Rapp go at the end of the 2022 season, as clearly the team couldn't give him a sizable contract. He subsequently inked a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills worth $1.77 million.

Taylor Rapp's Buffalo Bills timeline

Taylor Rapp joined a Buffalo Bills squad with a stacked safety depth chart in 2023. Rapp had proven veterans Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde were ahead of him on the depth chart, and he was made to come off the bench for the first time in years.

However, the one-time Super Bowl champion bought into the team's plan, and he played in 12 games off the bench in 2023 and made four starts. The best moment of Rapp's debut season in Buffalo was his Week 17 interception against the Miami Dolphins, which helped them clinch the AFC East Division. Bills fans will be hoping for more of that in the upcoming season.