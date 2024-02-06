Taylor Swift vs Simone Biles vs Hailee Steinfeld: Comparing three star partners of NFL players based on combined $1,137,000,00 net worth

Be it Taylor Swift (dating Travis Kelce) or Hailee Steinfeld (dating Josh Allen), fans remain involved in an NFL player's personal life, often tuning in for interactions and new moments. Though the players make noise on the field, celebrity partners continue to steal the show off-field.

Certain wives and girlfriends have a stunning net worth to back their fame and popularity. The most recent additions to this list are Steinfeld and Swift. In a study conducted, Gambling Zone ranked partners based on their current net worth.

Considering stars like Swift and Simone Biles were on the list, one can always look at their net worth and draw a comparison.

Swift, at $1.1 billion, leads the list.

Hailee Steinfeld, third on the list, has a net worth of $22 million. While Ciara is at $20 million, Simone Biles (married to Packers star Jonathan Owens) has a net worth of $18 million.

Taylor Swift's net worth: $1.1 billion

Last year, Swift's net worth crossed the $1 billion mark.

Owing to her success and global popularity, Swift touched one billion before she released her 1989 album. Swift is not only one of the highest-paid celebrities in the world but also one of the richest female pop stars.

As per reports, Swift's 'The Eras Tour' contributed to the jump. She even shot a movie for the tour, generating millions in revenue. Swift's net worth in July 2023 was $740 million.

Swift owns more than $84 million worth of real estate in the US while continuing to donate to causes and people in need.

Travis Kelce's net worth is approximately $40 million. He'll be earning a base salary of $12 million next season. With endorsements for brands like McDonald's, Papa John and Nike, Kelce also boasts a mansion worth $6 million in Kansas City.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the AFC title win.

Hailee Steinfeld's $22 million net worth vs Josh Allen's $14 million

Working since the age of 10, Steinfeld gained acclaim for movies like Pitch Perfect, Bumblebee, True Grit and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Steinfeld have been together for a while. Apart from her movies, Steinfeld also earns through her various brand deals, including one with the brand Miu Miu.

One of her most lucrative investments was her Encino, California home, bought in 2021 for $8 million.

Allen, with a 6-year deal worth $258 million with $150 million guaranteed, is taking home $43 million as salary. He has deals with brands like Tommy Armour Golf, New Era and Nike.

Simone Biles' net worth stands at $16 million

A decorated Olympic gymnast, Biles has built an impressive portfolio. Her net worth and popularity increased post the 2016 Olympics, earning her endorsements and deals from various brands (as per Celebrity Net Worth):

The Hershey Company

Procter & Gamble

Mattress Firm

Spieth America

Beats by Dre

Athleta

Visa

Oreo

Uber Eats

MasterClass

Facebook Watch

While Biles purchased a property worth $750,000 in 2020, she and her husband, Jonathan Owens, are working on building their dream house. Owens' net worth is $7 million.