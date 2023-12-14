Taysom Hill or Trey McBride: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 15?

Taysom Hill and Trey McBride are potentially huge tight end options in Week 15 of fantasy football. Fantasy football managers are either in the playoffs or entering their final matchups before they begin, so squeezing every possible point into your lineup is essential.

While these tight ends recently would be must-starts, this week, there are a few concerns with them. For Hill, after missing Week 14, his health and effectiveness are not guaranteed while McBride has an unenviable matchup looming.

Let's take a look at the fantasy football outlooks for these two tight ends, starting with Taysom Hill:

Is Taysom Hill a good fantasy pick in Week 15?

Before missing Week 14's matchup against the Carolina Panthers, Taysom Hill was a boom-bust option, going off frequently enough to warrant risking him. Given that Hill lines up in various positions every game, he has the potential to throw, receive and run for touchdowns.

Hill has put up 14-22 points in four games this season (HPPR leagues), and the New Orleans Saints seem to find the endzone more often when they utilize his skillset.

On the season, Taysom Hill has thrown for 72 yards and 1 TD, rushed for 346 yards and 4 TDs and also caught 26 passes for 229 yards and 1 TD. That's good for 105.38 points in HPPR leagues, which ranks him 12th among TEs.

Hill appears to be trending towards playing in Week 15, which is very good news for his fantasy owners, as streaming tight ends can be a daunting task. He practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday and not in a non-contact jersey, so this is a good sign. He will doubtless be questionable in the lead-up to the game, but if he's cleared to play, Hill realistically should start in fantasy football.

The Saints play the New York Giants, which is a favorable matchup for Taysom Hill. The Giants have been a perplexing team this season. Although they have holes and problems throughout their roster, they are on a three-game winning streak. The 5-8 Giants could concede a lot of points, but the Saints are the kind of team that could fail to capitalize on red zone situations.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Taysom Hill to record 6.30 points in Week 15, which means he's a good, albeit risky start. However, Hill is always a risky start because there is the chance the Saints just won't use him in any capacity. If Hill is cleared to play this week, his ceiling is so high that he's well worth the risk.

Is Trey McBride a good fantasy pick in Week 15?

Trey McBride has come into his own since Zach Ertz was put on IR earlier this year. Since taking over the starting role for the Arizona Cardinals, McBride has put in some very fantasy-relevant performances.

On the season, McBride has recorded 56 receptions for 610 yards and two TDs, good for 101.00 points in HPPR leagues. That makes him TE10, but given he was the TE2 in Arizona for over a month, that's impressive.

While there have been some low scores, three 17-21-point scores (HPPR) are enough to warrant starting McBride in almost any situation. That, however, is immediately called into question as the Cardinals face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15.

That's as bad a matchup as you can get this season, with the 49ers seemingly strong against every position but most prevalently, No. 4 against tight ends. The question is whether Kyler Murray and company can find a way through this star-studded defense and whether McBride can continue his rich vein of form.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool predicts Trey McBride will record 8.30 points in Week 15, which means as TEs go, McBride is among the best. While the 49ers pose a real risk to his fantasy football value, McBride is still one of the main targets in Arizona and has a high enough floor to warrant risking him here.

If he gets into the endzone, your gamble will have paid off and McBride will likely see double-figures.

Taysom Hill vs. Trey McBride: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 15?

Given their projections, you'd say Trey McBride was the safer start in Week 15. While that may be true, Taysom Hill looks to have the higher upside with the easier matchup, so if you are lucky enough to have both these TEs and Hill is healthy, start the Saints' Swiss army knife.

The below breakdown gives an idea of what to expect in Week 15:

That, more or less, sums up the enigma that is Taysom Hill. He's entirely difficult to predict and could throw, catch or run for a TD. As such, he's more likely to score a TD than McBride, and that's where the money is with the tight end position.

Nevertheless, both are good starts, and if you are considering benching McBride, there are very few options that are better in Week 15.