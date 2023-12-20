Taysom Hill vs. Dalton Kincaid: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 16?

Taysom Hill and Dalton Kincaid are two potential game-winners in Week 16 for fantasy football managers. They both have big scores in their lockers, however, they have also had weeks which cause concern for fantasy managers.

A few weeks ago, Hill was pushing up the TE rankings at full speed, but an injury and a bad week now cloud his fantasy value in Week 16. Meanwhile, Kincaid is one the most promising young tight ends in the business, but that hasn't always shown on the field and he is questionable to play at the time of writing.

Let's take a look at the fantasy outlooks for both these two tight ends, starting with Taysom Hill:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Taysom Hill a good fantasy pick in Week 16?

Is Taysom Hill a good fantasy pick in Week 16?

The New Orleans Saints have been a tough team to stop when Taysom Hill is used properly. On third and short or goalline situations, Hill has been a force lining up under center as a runner.

For most of his career, Hill has been a boom-or-bust option in fantasy football, with not enough boom to make him a safe start. That has changed this season as the Saints unlocked his potential to confound or break through defenses. Hill has been a solid runner of the ball, has thrown for a TD and has also caught one.

This has made him an intriguing option in fantasy football and Hill has four weeks where he has hit 14-22 points (HPPR). On the season, Taysom Hill has thrown for 72 yards and 1 TD, rushed for 347 yards and 4 TDs, and recorded 27 receptions for 233 yards and another TD. This is good for 106.38 points in fantasy football.

The downside is that Hill missed Week 14 due to injury and while not fully healthy upon his return, only put up 1 point in Week 15. Making matters worse for fantasy managers is that the Saints came away with dominant wins in both of those fixtures, so they might not lean heavily on Hill.

The final bit of bad news is that New Orleans has a short week and is playing the LA Rams on TNF. This means that Hill might not be at full health and the risk of him not being utilized is high. While the matchup here doesn't mean much, as Hill can score TDs in three ways, the short week could be a problem.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool predicts Taysom Hill to record 6.4 points in Week 16, which highlights this uncertainty. His proclivity for TDs depends on the Saints landing the ball near the goalline and without TDs Hill's ceiling is dangerously low. While he could be a decent start and there are not a host of TEs with higher ceilings, be aware Hill has the potential to dump you out of the playoffs.

Is Dalton Kincaid a good fantasy pick in Week 16?

Is Dalton Kincaid a good fantasy pick in Week 16?

Dalton Kincaid has looked like a very good tight end with the Buffalo Bills this season. The rookie is a menace for defenders and a real weapon for Josh Allen. The issue is that he doesn't put enough points up in fantasy football consistently to be a safe start, especially in the playoffs.

From Week 7 to Week 10, Kincaid broke the 10-point barrier four times and looked like he was developing into a fantasy gem. However, since then, the points have dried up and Kincaid has seen his numbers decline every week, culminating in a 4.6-point day on Sunday.

To make matters worse, he was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's training and is questionable for the weekend due to a shoulder concern. While he could take the field, this could be an issue for both his effectiveness and his snap count.

On the season, Kincaid has 61 receptions for 495 yards and 2 TDs, good for 90.00 points in fantasy football.

The good news is that Dalton Kincaid plays against an LA Chargers team that is bereft of confidence. The Chargers were 49-0 down against the Las Vegas Raiders last week and the game finished 63-21. Just about every Raiders weapon scored a TD and the Bills will be looking to replicate that themselves.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Kincaid to record 7.8 points in Week 16 which means he is a good pick. With the Chargers at their lowest point in recent memory, this could be a fantasy massacre and you should take the risk if he is cleared to play.

Taysom Hill vs. Dalton Kincaid: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 16?

Given the numbers above, Dalton Kincaid is a better pick than Taysom Hill in Week 16, but both could be in for good days. There are too many unanswerable questions regarding Hill to start him above someone with as promising a matchup as Kincaid.

Taysom Hill vs. Dalton Kincaid: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 16?

If you have no better options this week, you can take a chance on Taysom Hill, but be aware it is a risk. It might be worth taking a look at some streamer TEs, such as Isaiah Likely.