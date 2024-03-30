Tennessee Titans 7-round mock draft: 3 ways Ran Carthon can build around Will Levis in 2024 NFL draft

The Tennessee Titans appear to be in a rebuilding phase after Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry departed during the 2024 NFL free agency period. While they have already made strides in replacing them with Will Levis and Tyjae Spears, the rest of their roster needs some work.

One of the best ways to navigate this process for any team is through the NFL draft. This could allow general manager Ran Carthon to address several areas of need while he continues to build for the Titans' future, potentially around Levis. Here are three mock draft examples of how they can approach it.

Tennessee Titans Mock Draft 1.0

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mock Draft

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn

Cedric Johnson, EDGE, Ole Miss

Khalid Duke, EDGE, Kansas State

Ethan Driskell, OT, Marshall

Jordan Magee, LB, Temple

The Tennessee Titans need help in many areas of their roster as they look to rebuild for the future. This could be a good problem to have during the 2024 NFL draft because it allows for plenty of flexibility with their picks. They can simply focus on selecting the best available prospects, rather than reaching for certain positions.

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator demonstrates an ideal example of this with a variety of offensive and defensive players in premium positions. One of their most notable selections is Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman, a projected playmaker. Their offense definitely needs one, especially at this position, where they are extremely thin behind DeAndre Hopkins.

Tennessee Titans Mock Draft 2.0

Mock Draft

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Graham Barton, OG, Duke

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

KT Leveston. OT, Kansas State

Caedan Wallace, OT, Penn State

Jaxon Janke, WR, South Dakota State

Travis Glover, OT, Georgia State

For the second consecutive mock draft, the simulator predicts that the Tennessee Titans will use their first-round pick on Olumuyiwa Fashanu, arguably the top offensive line prospect. They interestingly also projected that they would pick his Penn State Nittany Lions teammate at the other tackle position.

The theme of this particular simulation is focused on building their offensive line in the 2024 NFL draft. Five of their seven picks are on the offensive line, with four of them primarily listed as tackles. Being strong in the trenches has been a trademark of the Titans in recent years, so rebuilding it makes sense.

Tennessee Titans Mock Draft 3.0

Mock Draft

Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Beau Brade, S, Maryland

Brandon Dorlus, EDGE, Oregon

Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane

Marcellas Dial, CB, South Carolina

Justin Eboigbe, DT, Alabama

The simulator believes that the Tennessee Titans will make improving their offensive line a priority during the 2024 NFL draft. For a third consecutive simulation, they picked an offensive tackle in the first round. This time, it's Notre Dame Fighting Irish star Joe Alt.

This particular mock draft is a perfect example of the versatility of the Titans' potential approach to the draft this year. Needing many different positions allows them to be flexible, such as in this version, where they targeted seven different positions for each of their seven picks.