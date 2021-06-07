Tennessee Titans' offensive starters after adding Julio Jones 

The Tennessee Titans traded for Julio Jones and significantly improved their chances of making it to the playoffs this season.

Tennessee will enter the 2021-2022 season with one of the most talented offenses in the NFL. The Titans' AFC South division rivals are going to lose sleep over the addition of Julio Jones.

Ryan Tannehill is probably sitting at home on his couch with a massive smile on his face as he now has three tremendous threats on offense in Jones, Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown.

What will the Tennessee Titans offense look like with Julio Jones?

The Tennessee Titans now have a dangerous offense after the addition of Julio Jones. But if there is an area where the Titans can add talent, it has to be at tight end.

Jonnu Smith left during free agency to join the New England Patriots, creating a hole in that position. The Philadelphia Eagles may release Zach Ertz after failing to trade the veteran tight end. Tennessee could be a landing sport for Ertz after his release.

The Titans could add more talent before training camp, but let's take a look at how their offense currently looks after trading for Julio Jones.

Quarterback: Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill joined the Tennessee Titans during the 2019 off-season. Since joining the Titans, Tannehill has registered an 18-8 record as the starting quarterback. In his two seasons with the team, he has led the Titans to consecutive playoff appearances and a trip to the AFC Championship game.

In Ryan Tannehill's first trip to the playoffs with the Titans, he defeated both Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson. The Titans could've fared better against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game if they had more talent at the wide receiver position.

Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 6,561 yards and 55 touchdowns while completing 67.3% of his passes since joining the Titans.

Running Back: Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry is the best running back in the NFL today. Henry has been stellar since the 2017 season, rushing for 4,626 yards and 45 touchdowns on 896 attempts. He led the NFL in rushing touchdowns the last two seasons and has rushed for double-digit touchdowns the previous three seasons.

Whenever the Tennessee Titans are looking for a big play, they turn to Derrick Henry to get the job done. He was one of the main reasons for the Titans' successful playoff run in 2019. The Tennessee Titans' workhorse ran for 446 yards and two touchdowns on 83 attempts during the 2019 playoffs.

Wide Receiver: A.J. Brown

A.J. Brown has put up big numbers since being drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2019. Brown caught 52 passes for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns in his rookie season. He followed up his impressive rookie season with 70 catches for 1,075 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches.

A.J. Brown's production will only improve next season. Jones will command more attention from the defense, leaving Brown to exploit holes in the secondary.

Wide Receiver: Josh Reynolds

The Tennessee Titans signed former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds this offseason. Reynolds and the Titans agreed to a one-year, $1.75 million deal with a $1 million base salary and a signing bonus of $750,000. The Titans signed a tremendous third-option wide receiver for Ryan Tannehill.

Josh Reynolds caught 113 passes for 1,450 yards and nine touchdowns in four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. Reynolds could see a boost in production with both Julio Jones and A.J. Brown attracting opposing defenses.

Wide Receiver: Julio Jones

Julio Jones has been one of the best wide receivers since entering the NFL. He has led the Atlanta Falcons offense since his rookie season. Julio Jones has recorded over 1,400 receiving yards a total of five times in his career.

Julio Jones improves the Titans' chances of returning to the AFC Championship Game, but it all depends on his health. When he's healthy, Julio Jones is the best wide receiver in the NFL.

Tight End: Anthony Firkser

Anthony Firkser may be the most inexperienced pass catcher on the Titans' offense in 2021. He has only made two starts out of a possible 43 games over the last three years.

With Delanie Walker and Jonnu Smith leaving the team, Anthony Firkser now has the opportunity to prove he can handle being the starter. The Titans could still pursue Zach Ertz if he gets released by the Eagles, but they must avoid getting into a bidding war.

