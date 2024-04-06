Tennessee Titans Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Brian Callahan

The Tennessee Titans had a forgettable 2023 NFL season, and they'll be hoping for more stability in 2024. The team parted ways with longtime coach Mike Vrabel and franchise cornerstones Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry. They'll enter a new era under recently appointed coach Brian Callahan.

The Titans' next aim is to utilize the upcoming NFL draft to fill out their roster. However, before they do this, they'll invite some select prospects for "Top 30" visits. This article will highlight the scheduled visits with the Titans' front office. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Titans Top 30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft prospects

Here's a look at the 2024 NFL draft prospects scheduled for Top 30 visits with Brian Callahan and the Titans' top brass. The prospects are:

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Cornerback, Louisville

Joe Alt, Offensive tackle, Notre Dame

Kris Abrams-Draine, Cornerback, Missouri

MarShawn Lloyd, Running back, USC

McKinnley Jackson, Defensive line, Texas A&M

Roman Wilson, Wide receiver, Michigan

The above-listed prospects will meet with Brian Callahan and other major decision-makers for the Tennessee Titans. These players will be assessed based on compatibility with the franchise's playing style, and they'll get a feel of the Titans' culture. A good performance during the visit might lead to their names being called in the upcoming NFL draft after being selected by the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL Draft picks

Here's a look at the Titans picks in the upcoming draft:

Round 1, Pick 7

Round 2, Pick 38

Round 4, Pick 106

Round 5, Pick 146 (from the Minnesota Vikings)

Round 6, Pick 182

Round 7, Pick 221 (from the Carolina Panthers)

Round 7, Pick 242 (from the Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 7, Pick 252 (from the Kansas City Chiefs)

2024 NFL Draft first round

Ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, here's a look at the current first-round order:

Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Minnesota Vikings (from the Cleveland through the Houston Texans) Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans) Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs