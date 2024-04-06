  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • Tennessee Titans Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Brian Callahan

Tennessee Titans Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Brian Callahan

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 06, 2024 14:14 GMT
Tennessee Titans v Miami Dolphins
Tennessee Titans Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Brian Callahan

The Tennessee Titans had a forgettable 2023 NFL season, and they'll be hoping for more stability in 2024. The team parted ways with longtime coach Mike Vrabel and franchise cornerstones Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry. They'll enter a new era under recently appointed coach Brian Callahan.

The Titans' next aim is to utilize the upcoming NFL draft to fill out their roster. However, before they do this, they'll invite some select prospects for "Top 30" visits. This article will highlight the scheduled visits with the Titans' front office. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Titans Top 30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft prospects

Here's a look at the 2024 NFL draft prospects scheduled for Top 30 visits with Brian Callahan and the Titans' top brass. The prospects are:

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

  • Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Cornerback, Louisville
  • Joe Alt, Offensive tackle, Notre Dame
  • Kris Abrams-Draine, Cornerback, Missouri
  • MarShawn Lloyd, Running back, USC
  • McKinnley Jackson, Defensive line, Texas A&M
  • Roman Wilson, Wide receiver, Michigan

The above-listed prospects will meet with Brian Callahan and other major decision-makers for the Tennessee Titans. These players will be assessed based on compatibility with the franchise's playing style, and they'll get a feel of the Titans' culture. A good performance during the visit might lead to their names being called in the upcoming NFL draft after being selected by the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL Draft picks

Here's a look at the Titans picks in the upcoming draft:

  • Round 1, Pick 7
  • Round 2, Pick 38
  • Round 4, Pick 106
  • Round 5, Pick 146 (from the Minnesota Vikings)
  • Round 6, Pick 182
  • Round 7, Pick 221 (from the Carolina Panthers)
  • Round 7, Pick 242 (from the Philadelphia Eagles)
  • Round 7, Pick 252 (from the Kansas City Chiefs)

2024 NFL Draft first round

Ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, here's a look at the current first-round order:

  1. Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Minnesota Vikings (from the Cleveland through the Houston Texans)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Baltimore Ravens
  30. Detroit Lions
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?