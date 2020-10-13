Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills prediction, preview, team news and more | NFL 2020-21

The Tennessee Titans host the Buffalo Bills in a rare Tuesday night NFL game, a Week 5 matchup that was pushed back from its original date due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Titans' team facility.

Both returning AFC playoff teams are undefeated early this season. The Titans are 3-0 with victories over the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings; the Bills are 4-0 after beating the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders.

In last year's postseason, the Titans made it to the AFC Championship game and lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, while the Bills were knocked out in the wild card round by the Houston Texans.

This year, Tennessee and Buffalo again look like serious contenders.

Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Head to Head

The Titans and Bills have played each other 47 times in their history, dating back to when the Titans were known as the Houston Oilers. The Titans have a 27-17 edge in the all-time series in the regular season, but the Bills have a 2-1 edge in the playoffs.

Their most famous matchup happened in the 1993 postseason. The Oilers (at the time) took a 35-3 lead in the third quarter before the Bills -- playing with backup quarterback Frank Reich -- mounted the biggest postseason comeback in history and won the game 41-38.

Tennessee Titans form guide in the league : W W W

Buffalo Bills form guide in the league : W W W W

Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Team News

The Titans are relatively healthy in terms of injuries. Wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) and offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (shoulder) are listed as questionable for Tuesday's game. Where the Tennessee Titans have been hurting is the COVID situation. More than a dozen players tested positive for the virus recently. Among those expected to miss the game as a result are receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries.

Out for Titans: WR Corey Davis, WR Adam Humphries, OT Isaiah Wilson, DL Jeffery Simmons

The Bills have some injuries on defense. Linebackers Del'Shawn Phillips (quadriceps) and Matt Milano (pectoral) have been ruled out for Tuesday. Cornerback Tre'Davious White (back) is questionable, as is wide receiver John Brown (calf)

Out for Bills: LB Del'Shawn Phillips, LB Matt Milano

Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Projected Starters

Tennessee Titans:

QB: Ryan Tannehill

RB: Derrick Henry

WR: A.J. Brown, Kalif Raymond, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

TE: Jonnu Smith

Buffalo Bills:

QB: Josh Allen

RB: Devin Singletary

WR: Stefon Diggs, John Brown, Cole Beasley

TE: Dawson Knox

Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Prediction

Despite their undefeated record, things have been thrown into disarray for the Titans. Even if the players and coaching staff come into Tuesday's game fully focused, COVID-19 could still play a hand in Tennessee losing for the first time this season thanks to some key players being sidelined.

They still have the NFL's most dominant running back in Derrick Henry and they'll be at home in Nissan Stadium, but the Titans have a lot of things working against them.

The Bills were good last season, but they've been surprisingly good this season with quarterback Josh Allen playing as well as anyone at the position in the NFL. Receiver Stefon Diggs has been a game-changer since coming over to Buffalo from the Minnesota Vikings.

Prediction: Bills get the win to remain undefeated