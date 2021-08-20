Tennessee Titans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL odds, picks, line and spread – August 21 | NFL preseason 2021

We could be in for a fiery encounter when the Tennessee Titans face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium.

The two NFL teams had some joint practices this week with the final session featuring a series of fights between the players. Bucs veteran Antonio Brown landed a heavy punch on Titans cornerback Chris Jackson after ripping off his helmet. Brown was subsequently thrown out of practice. He later returned after cooling down but that was just the start.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel had to get involved at one point to break up another fight.

Usually, preseason games are relatively calm affairs, but Saturday night's clash in Tampa could provide some fireworks.

The Titans won their first game of the preseason against the Atlanta Falcons relatively easily (23-3) and will want to build on that momentum. Meanwhile, the Super Bowl champion Bucs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals at home last weekend 19-14.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians will be expecting a better effort from his team this Saturday. He may be tempted to keep his starters in longer to produce the win he's looking for.

Here's a look at the betting odds for the two teams' second preseason game of 2021.

Joint Practice Photos | Day 2 📸 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 20, 2021

Tenneesee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Betting odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will enter their second preseason game of the season as (-1.) favorites over the 2020 AFC South champions. The over/under for this game is 35 points.

Tenneesee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Picks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be motivated to get their first win of the season in front of their adoring fans this weekend.

After the incident-filled joint practice, Tom Brady and his team of veterans should have the firepower to defeat the Titans at home. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, meanwhile, will want to see how his team matches up with the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Tenneesee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Money line

Tenneesee Titans (+105).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-130).

Tenneesee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Spread

Unlike most preseason matchups, this one has some heat heading into the game. This should result in a closely fought game. Both teams will look to show improvement in their second game of the NFL preseason.

The home team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, should cover the spread (-2.5).

Edited by Colin D'Cunha