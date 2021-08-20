Tennessee Titans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers prediction & preview - August 21 | NFL preseason 2021

Saturday’s night clash between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be the game of the NFL preseason.

Both teams have huge expectations heading into this season and the remaining spots on their active rosters are currently heavily contested.

The Titans traveled down early to Tampa Bay to participate in joint practices with the Bucs, training sessions that got more and more intense with the final practice erupting in multiple brawls.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was involved in breaking one fight up but told reporters afterwards that he loved the passion on show, but fighting was not something he encouraged.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has been wary of his team resting on their laurels after winning the Super Bowl in February and will want to see his players top of their game, or the closest preseason equivalent of it.

As Saturday night's game approaches, let’s take a look at how the teams will line up at Raymond James Stadium.

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Team news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians confirmed that backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert will start against the Tennessee Titans. Arians told reporters that none of his starters would feature in the Week 2 contest.

Bucs’ HC Bruce Arians said that he does not expect Tom Brady play Saturday in Tampa’s second preseason game against the Titans. And he won’t be alone. “We probably won’t play any starters,” Arians said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 16, 2021

Tom Brady played just one series last weekend and took a sack on third down, something no Bucs fan or coach wants to see in preseason. Gabbert is likely to share the snaps with rookie QB Kyle Trask, who got his first taste of NFL action against the Cincinnati Bengals. Third-string quarterback Ryan Griffin should also see some game time, especially if Brady is chained to the sidelines.

Arians played most of his starters last week, but he may be more conservative against a fired-up Titans squad looking for some payback after the practice drama.

Lavonte really said not today. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qBIbZ1kRyX — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 19, 2021

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not play in the game and his participation in Tampa Bay is highly doubtful.

Since the Bucs are resting their starters, it's likely that Mike Vrabel will do the same with his star players. Don’t expect to see Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown or Julio Jones on the field Saturday night.

Competition for spots on the Titans roster is fierce, so the backups will be going all out against the Buccaneers.

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Prediction

The Bucs are resting their starters and don't need to prove anything this preseason. Tennessee will see this as another opportunity to show that they have a deep squad. It is also an opportunity for their fringe players to fight for roster spots.

This should lead the Titans to back-to-back road wins in the 2021 NFL preseason.

Prediction: The Titans remain undefeated with a 27-21 victory

Edited by Colin D'Cunha