Terrace Marshall Jr. landing spots: 5 teams that should make a move for Panthers WR

Terrace Marshall Jr. was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft as a highly-rated wide receiver prospect. He never quite lived up to the hype and is now in his third season, having totaled just 104 receptions for 742 yards and a touchdown in his career so far. This includes just 16 receptions for 114 yards this year.

After another disappointing start to his career in Carolina, the Panthers wide receiver is reportedly seeking a trade before the trade deadline this year, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The franchise has granted him permission to seek a trade partner and even told him he can come back to the team if he can't find one.

While Terrace Marshall Jr. has been relatively unproductive during his career so far, he is still a talented wide receiver with athletic upside. He could potentially thrive in a new environment on a team seeking help in its receiving department.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

If he is traded, here are five teams that should consider making a cheap move for him.

Terrace Marshall Jr. trade destinations

Terrace Marshall Jr.

#1 - Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. played together during their college football careers with the LSU Tigers. They already have chemistry together, so giving the superstar quarterback a familiar target could help spark their struggling offense. They have exceeded 20 points just twice in six games and could use their Week 7 bye week to potentially incorporate Marshall Jr. into their offense.

#2 - New England Patriots

Mac Jones has severely struggled over the past two seasons after his promising rookie year. One of the reasons could be that the Patriots have one of the weakest groups of wide receivers in the entire NFL. Any upgrades to the position would help, but Marshall would immediately be one of their best pass-catching options if they acquire him.

#3 - Tennessee Titans

After superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Tennessee Titans seriously lack depth at the position. Marshall could potentially serve as their WR2, competing with the oft-injured Treylon Burks for target share. Marshall is reportedly seeking a team where he would get more playing time, so the Titans make sense as a potential destination.

#4 - Minnesota Vikings

Superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Marshall's former teammate at LSU, is currently on the injured reserve list. He has also reportedly stated that he won't rush back from the injury, giving himself as much time as possible to recover. Terrace Marshall Jr. could help pick up some of Jefferson's massive production that's currently missing.

#5 - New York Giants

After shockingly making the NFL playoffs last year and advancing to the second round, the New York Giants have struggled to a disappointing 1-5 record this year. One of the biggest issues with their roster is a weak wide receiver room that severely lacks talent. Terrace Marshall Jr. could be an option for them in a situation he may be interested in, given the path to significant playing time.