The 2025 NFL draft class has some strong tight ends and one of the names garnering hype is Terrance Ferguson. He finished the 2024 season with 43 catches for 591 yards (13.7 yards per reception) with three touchdown catches.

Let's take a closer look at the top teams that would make the most sense for the Oregon Ducks tight end.

Terrance Ferguson NFL Draft Profile

Terrance Ferguson is a player who can be an additional wide receiver on passing plays as he has a great catch radius. However, he does need to continue improving his blocking technique as he is going to be tasked with blocking elite defensive ends at times. He has great size as he's listed 6-foot-5, 247 pounds.

His NFL Combine numbers leave a little bit to be desired but Ferguson could still be a fringe starting tight end right away. If he can improve his blocking ability, it will go a long way for his NFL future.

Terrance Ferguson NFL Draft Projection: 5 best landing spots for Oregon Ducks TE

#5. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are a team that needs to improve at the tight end position as Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson are both unrestricted free agents this offseason. The Colts need to continue getting some solid players with the quarterback position being a bit up in the air.

The Colts have a solid wide receiver and running back so getting a quality tight end would make Indy's offense a lot better.

#4. New York Jets

The New York Jets have been one of the teams that did not use their tight end as a receiver. With a new regime and coach Aaron Glenn coming from the Detroit Lions, a team with one of the better tight ends in Sam LaPorta, could be a sign for a quality tight end to be in Gang Green.

The Jets only have Jeremy Ruckert under contract at the tight end position. With the team needing to get some weapons for the future, Terrance Ferguson would make for a great addition to the team.

#3. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are looking for some offensive firepower and new coach Kellen Moore could be looking for a tight end. Coming from Philadelphia, Moore could look for a quality tight end right now in the NFL draft.

With wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling being an unrestricted free agent and Chris Olave dealing with concussions, they need a receiver to improve the offense going forward.

#2. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have their work cut out for them with the impending trade of wide receiver Cooper Kupp. With both wide receivers Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell being unrestricted free agents, there is a lot of need for skilled players in the position.

The Rams are shedding payroll and drafting a tight end would be a great addition to help Matthew Stafford going forward.

#1. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos do not have a lot of cap space to bolster their roster but could help quarterback Bo Nix get a skill position upgrade. The Russell Wilson dead cap being spread into two years makes things a bit tougher to get free agents. The offense is expected to look very similar to what it was at the end of last season though.

However, the tight end position can be upgraded as Adam Trautman being the TE1 means there is a lower ceiling at the position. Would not be surprising to see a tight end like Terrance Ferguson end up being drafted by the Denver Broncos.

