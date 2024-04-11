Terrell Suggs career earnings: How much did ex-Ravens OLB make in NFL?

Terrell Suggs played 17 seasons in the NFL from 2003 to 2020 and made quite a fortune. The linebacker spent 16 years with the Baltimore Ravens before splitting his final season with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs.

As per Spotrac, Suggs made a whopping $108,228,797 in career earnings via the NFL. He made $50.86 million in salary, $23.1 million in signing bonuses, $4 million in roster bonuses, $3 million in restructured bonuses, $27.25 million in option bonuses, and $18,798 in incentives.

Suggs signed his biggest contract in 2009, putting pen to paper on a six-year, $62.5 million extension with the Ravens. He also signed a lucrative four-year, $20.7 million restructure/extension with Baltimore in 2014.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Suggs is worth $35 million at the time of writing.

Suggs played college football at Arizona State for three years and was the 10th overall pick by the Ravens in the 2003 NFL draft. He made an instant impression and won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Across his pro career, Suggs racked up 887 tackles, 139 sacks, 39 forced fumbles, 15 fumble recoveries, 63 passes defended, seven interceptions, and three total touchdowns in 243 regular season games. He also recorded 84 tackles, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three interceptions, and four passes defended in the postseason.

Suggs earned seven Pro Bowl honors during his time with the Ravens. He also won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2011.

Suggs won his first Super Bowl in 2013 when the Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers in the big game. He also won the Super Bowl in 2020, when he played for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Terrell Suggs arrested for assault charges

Former Baltimore Ravens OLB Terrell Suggs

As per multiple reports, Terrell Suggs was arrested on Tuesday in Scottsdale, Arizona, a month after he stuck a gun out of his window following a dispute with another driver in a Starbucks drive-thru line.

The former NFL star allegedly threatened to kill the alleged victim after brandishing a handgun. Suggs has now been released and details are scarce.