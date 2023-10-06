Terron Armstead injury update: Latest on Dolphins LT for Week 5

Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is crucial to his team's offensive line. The Arkansas–Pine Bluff alum is in charge of protecting Tua Tagovailoa from hard hits, and he has been solid throughout the 2023 season.

However, in the Dolphins' loss to the Buffalo Bills, Armstead got hurt and left the game. In his absence, the Dolphins were resoundingly beaten, thus losing their unbeaten record at the start of the season.

Terron Armstead injury update

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Miami Dolphins are placing Armstead on injured reserve due to a knee injury from Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills. That comes as a significant loss to the Dolphins O-line, but thankfully, the injury isn't expected to be season-ending.

Furthermore, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said after the loss that Armstead would be out for a matter of "weeks, not days."

What happened to Terron Armstead?

Terron Armstead tweaked his knee early in the Dolphins' Week 4 game against the Bills. He moved gingerly in the first two quarters whenever he took to the Gridiron. However, he went back to the locker room in the second quarter and never returned in the 48-20 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

The news has since come out that Armstead has been added to the injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least four weeks of regular-season action.

That will give the LT the much-needed time to recover from his myriad of injury issues. It is worth noting that Armstead missed the first two games of the 2023 season and barely passed the fitness test to play against the Bills. Armstead was on the injury report last week, where he was said to be battling with back, ankle, and knee injuries. He was declared fit to partake in the game, but that didn't last long, as he exited the game in the second quarter.

When will Terron Armstead return?

Terron Armstead will likely return to action in mid to late November. That would be after his mandatory four-week absence period due to his listing on the Dolphins injured reserve.

In the meantime, Kendall Lamm should fill Armstead's slot as Tua Tagovailoa's primary left tackle. The Miami Dolphins will have to brave it up and keep pressure away from Tagovailoa if they wish to make the deep playoff run they crave.