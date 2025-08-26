Terry McLaurin Fantasy Outlook 2025: Is Commanders WR a good pick in 2025?

On Monday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the major news that the Washington Commanders and star wide receiver Terry McLaurin had agreed to a contract extension. The deal in full sees McLaurin sign a three year contract extension worth $96 million ($32 million per season).

With the news, McLaurin has ended his hold-out/hold-in from the Washington Commanders and will now unquestionably begin ramping up his preparations for the new campaign.

The news also eases the mind of fantasy football managers who may have been debating about whether to select a player with an uncertain contract situation this close to the new season.

McLaurin has arguably been the most consistent wide receiver in football since entering the league, despite not playing with an elite quarterback until last season. After four straight seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards, McLaurin exploded last year and had the best season of his career in his first campaign with QB Jayden Daniels. He finished the year with 82 receptions for 1,096 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns.

In fantasy football, McLaurin finished as the WR7 in PPR (points per reception) leagues, averaging 15.8 points per game. Although this was an elite season, McLaurin has seen his ADP (average draft position) decline this offseason due to his contract situation.

He is currently being projected by Fantasy Pros as the WR19 and the No. 39 overall player available, something that likely means that McLaurin will be selected near the fourth round of your draft this summer.

Terry McLaurin's 2025 fantasy football outlook after major contract extension

McLaurin is an extremely reliable wide receiver with strong hands, elite route running skills, top-end speed, and great contested catch abilities. Washington added Deebo Samuel Sr. in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. However, McLaurin will almost certainly still be the clear top option for the Commanders and Jayden Daniels.

McLaurin is being projected as a low-end WR2 this year in fantasy football, largely due to his uncertain contract situation until this point. Now that he is signed and back with the team, McLaurin should be viewed as a high-end WR2 with WR1 upside.

