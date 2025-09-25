Tetairoa McMillan injury update Week 4: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Panthers WR?

Tetairoa McMillan has been in the news for the Carolina Panthers heading into their Week 4 clash against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The wideout has been dealing with a calf injury that he likely suffered in Carolina's 30-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.

Ad

Since McMillan is also a popular pick for fantasy football managers, many are eager to know his status for Week 4.

Tetairoa McMillan injury update for Week 4 fantasy football

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: Carolina Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As things stand, Tetairoa McMillan is questionable to face the Patriots in Week 4. However, the Panthers' wideout did not practice on Wednesday due to his calf issue.

Ad

Trending

While it's still too early to tell, some fantasy football managers could be worried about McMillan. The Panthers will have practice sessions on Thursday and Friday as well before they face New England on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Panthers coach Dave Canales offered an update on McMillan.

"We're just checking it out day by day," Canales said about McMillan's injury. "And then, we'll just keep evaluating him tomorrow, and on with the week."

Ad

Fantasy managers who want to draft McMillan for Week 4 should keep an eye out for whether he takes part in practice in the coming days. If the WR logs in a full practice session, there is a good chance that he could play against the Patriots.

The Panthers took McMillan with the No. 8 pick in this year's NFL draft. The rookie has enjoyed a strong start to his pro career. McMillan has recorded 216 yards on 14 receptions in three games and has forged a strong partnership with quarterback Bryce Young.

McMillan had 68 yards on five receptions in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He recorded 100 yards on six receptions in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. McMillan had 48 yards on three receptions against the Falcons to help Carolina to its first win of the season in Week 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension