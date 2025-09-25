Tetairoa McMillan injury update Week 4: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Panthers WR?

Tetairoa McMillan has been in the news for the Carolina Panthers heading into their Week 4 clash against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The wideout has been dealing with a calf injury that he likely suffered in Carolina's 30-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.
Since McMillan is also a popular pick for fantasy football managers, many are eager to know his status for Week 4.
Tetairoa McMillan injury update for Week 4 fantasy football
As things stand, Tetairoa McMillan is questionable to face the Patriots in Week 4. However, the Panthers' wideout did not practice on Wednesday due to his calf issue.
While it's still too early to tell, some fantasy football managers could be worried about McMillan. The Panthers will have practice sessions on Thursday and Friday as well before they face New England on Sunday.
On Wednesday, Panthers coach Dave Canales offered an update on McMillan.
"We're just checking it out day by day," Canales said about McMillan's injury. "And then, we'll just keep evaluating him tomorrow, and on with the week."
Fantasy managers who want to draft McMillan for Week 4 should keep an eye out for whether he takes part in practice in the coming days. If the WR logs in a full practice session, there is a good chance that he could play against the Patriots.
The Panthers took McMillan with the No. 8 pick in this year's NFL draft. The rookie has enjoyed a strong start to his pro career. McMillan has recorded 216 yards on 14 receptions in three games and has forged a strong partnership with quarterback Bryce Young.
McMillan had 68 yards on five receptions in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He recorded 100 yards on six receptions in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. McMillan had 48 yards on three receptions against the Falcons to help Carolina to its first win of the season in Week 3.
