Tetairoa McMillan NFL Draft: Best landing spot for Arizona WR

If it weren't for Travis Hunter, Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan would likely be talked about as the best wide receiver available in the 2025 NFL Draft class. Hunter and his two-way playing ability, as well as the questions as to what position he'll play in the NFL, have often overshadowed the rest of the wide receiver class this year.

However, those familiar with McMillan's game know he was one of the most talented pass-catchers in college football. The 22-year-old is an excellent route runner with exceptional ball skills who can really move for an athlete with a six-foot-four, 219-pound frame.

In his 2024 campaign with Arizona, McMillan hauled in 84 passes for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. These numbers were just slightly below those that he put up in 2023, as he caught 90 passes for 1,402 yards and 10 scores. Throughout the entirety of his collegiate football career, McMillan has proven himself a sure-handed receiver who can provide any quarterback with a reliable target.

There are plenty of organizations at the next level who will be interested in the Hawaiian's services, so with that being said, which team will be selecting the projected first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft later on this month?

Dallas Cowboys hope to pair Tetairoa McMillan with CeeDee Lamb in 2025

NCAA Football: Arizona State at Arizona - Source: Imagn

According to NFL.com's Chad Reuter, the opportunity to select McMillan with their 12th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, pairing him with star receiver CeeDee Lamb, could be too good an opportunity to pass up on.

"The Cowboys have not had two wide receivers log 800-plus receiving yards in the same season since CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper in 2021 -- so it would not be a surprise if they locked up McMillan with their first pick to pair with Lamb," Reuter said.

"McMillan's size and agility would make him a downfield threat as well as a reliable target over the middle for quarterback Dak Prescott﻿."

McMillan would be a very welcome addition to the Cowboys' offense. Longtime quarterback Dak Prescott could use an extra weapon to complement CeeDee Lamb, spreading the defense a little wider should the Arizona product be able to provide Dallas with a second elite pass-catcher lurking in the secondary.

Of course, Dallas will have to hope that a player as notable as McMillan could actually slip down to them at the 12th overall selection, unless Jerry Jones and company are willing to give up a bit of capital to move up a few spots and select him.

