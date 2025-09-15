Texans vs. Buccaneers prediction and fantasy outlook for Week 2 MNF feat. CJ Stroud, Baker Mayfield, and more

It's a Monday Night Football doubleheader, as the Houston Texans host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in addition to the LA Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. While the Texans started the season with a loss, the Bucs will look to build on a Week 1 win.

Houston will aim to bounce back after its opening-week loss to the LA Rams, where Matthew Stafford edged CJ Stroud at home, 14-9. Although the Texans couldn't really get the scoreboard ticking, it was a balanced performance overall.

Tampa, on the other hand, started its season with a rivalry win over the Atlanta Falcons. Quarterback Baker Mayfield put up a strong performance, carrying the Bucs over the line with his arm and legs.

Ahead of the Week 2 clash, let's examine the odds and fantasy outlook for the Texans-Buccaneers game.

Texans vs. Buccaneers prediction

NFL: Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

According to DraftKings, the Texans are home favorites on Monday night against the Bucs. Houston's defense is expected to keep Mayfield and company at bay. However, it won't be a blowout, as there is room to exploit in the Texans' weaker pass defense.

Spread: Texans are 2.5-point favorites

Over/Under (Total Points): 42.5

Texans vs. Buccaneers fantasy outlook

In primetime, some players are projected to be valuable commodities in fantasy football. Let's look at some of them.

CJ Stroud (Texans, QB)

Despite a loss in Week 1, Houston has plenty to build on. When CJ Stroud hits his rhythm, the Texans will likely look like their old selves this season.

Their primetime game versus the Bucs presents a perfect opportunity for the men from the Lone Star state to fire a warning shot to the rest of the league.

Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers, QB)

Baker Mayfield has really established himself as the Bucs' franchise quarterback. After floating around the league to start his career, he finally seems to have found his home in Tampa.

Facing a Texans defense that's expected to have some holes, feel free to slot Mayfield into that QB1 position.

Nico Collins (Texans, WR)

Due to injuries in Houston's receiving corps, Stroud will likely lean harder on wideout Nico Collins in a game that could come down to each team's passing prowess.

While the ball was largely spread equally among Stroud's receivers in Week 1, Collins is still regarded as the franchise's top wide receiver.

