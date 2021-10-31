Texans vs. Rams injury report and starting lineup - October 31, 2021 | NFL Week 8

The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams will battle in Sunday's Week 8 matchup in what should be one of the most imbalanced games of the 2021 NFL season.

The Texans have won only one game this season and the starting quarterback from that victory won't be available for the match tomorrow. It's a team that lacks talent on both sides of the ball and is going through a turbulent moment off the field, so expectations for the remainder of the 2021 season are meager.

Meanwhile, the Rams are strong Super Bowl contenders who improve every week with Matthew Stafford under center. Their high-flying offense averages 29.5 points per game, the third-highest mark in the league.

This should not be a balanced contest, but you know how the NFL works, right? Check out the injury report and the starting lineup for this game.

Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams injury report

Houston Texans

Player Position Injury Game status Deshaun Watson QB Non-injury related Out Justin Britt C Knee Questionable Christian Kirksey LB Thumb Questionable Justin McCray OL Ankle Questionable Jaleel Johnson DL Back Questionable Pharaoh Brown TE Thigh Questionable

Houston has no players confirmed as out for the game except Deshaun Watson.

There were, however, five players listed as questionable. Center Justin Britt could miss the game with a knee problem and linebacker Christian Kirksey, who's nursing a thumb injury, was limited in practice.

Los Angeles Rams

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Rams and WR DeSean Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo . The 34-year-old can still run, averaging 27.6 yards per catch this year, including a 75-yard TD. The #Rams and WR DeSean Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The 34-year-old can still run, averaging 27.6 yards per catch this year, including a 75-yard TD.

Player Position Injury Game status Andrew Whitworth T Knee Out Jordan Fuller S Knee Questionable Robert Rochell DB Knee Questionable Sebastian Joseph-Day DL Chest Out Jalen Ramsey CB Illness Questionable DeSean Jackson WR Rest Out

While the Rams are the heavy favorites for this game, they have essential players declared as out for this game and this could play a difference in the final score.

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (chest) and left tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee) were declared out. WR DeSean Jackson (NIR-rest) also won't play as he and the team agreed to seek a trade partner for the veteran player.

Three secondary players are questionable to play as well: star CB Jalen Ramsey (Illness), S Jordan Fuller (knee) and DB Robert Rochell (knee) will all be game-time decisions.

Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams starting lineup

QB - Davis Mills | RB - Philip Lindsay, David Johnson | WR - Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley | TE - Pharaoh Brown | OL - Geron Christian, Tytus Howard, Justin Britt, Max Scharping, Charlie Heck

Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL David Culley on Tyrod Taylor, who will not return this week from Grade 2 hamstring strain suffered on TD against the Browns and if he expects him to start again at some point: 'I hope so. It's just time. With the hamstring, it takes time and guys heal differently.' @SportsTalk790 David Culley on Tyrod Taylor, who will not return this week from Grade 2 hamstring strain suffered on TD against the Browns and if he expects him to start again at some point: 'I hope so. It's just time. With the hamstring, it takes time and guys heal differently.' @SportsTalk790

DL - Jacob Martin, Roy Lopez, Maliek Collins, Jonathan Greenard | LB - Zach Cunningham, Christian Kirksey, Kamu Grugier-Hill | CB - Desmond King, Terrance Mitchell | S - Justin Reid, Lonnie Johnson | K - Ka'imi Fairbairn | P - Cameron Johnston

Los Angeles Rams

QB - Matthew Stafford | RB - Darrell Henderson | WR - Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson | TE - Tyler Higbee | OL - Joseph Noteboom, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein

DL - A'Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines, Aaron Donald | LB - Justin Hollins, Troy Reeder, Travin Howard, Leonard Floyd | CB - Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams | S - Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp| K - Matt Gay| P - Johnny Hekker

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar