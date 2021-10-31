Texans vs. Rams predictions, odds, and picks - October 31, 2021 | NFL Week 8

The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams battle in Week 8 with two teams seemingly going in opposite directions. After a Week 1 win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars (who currently have only one win on the season), the Houston Texans have yet to win another game.

Houston starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor was designated to return from injured reserve this week but is not ready as he continues to heal from an early-season hamstring injury.

However, the Los Angeles Rams are currently second in the vaunted NFC West division with a record of 6-1 and riding high on a three-game win streak. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been a revelation and is a candidate for the NFL MVP award.

Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams Match Details

When: October 31, 2021, 1:00 pm ET

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams

Betting Odds

Spreads:

Texans: +16 (-110)

Rams: -16 (-110)

Moneyline

Texans: +750

Rams: -1200

Totals

Texans: u46.5 (-110)

Rams: o46.5 (-110)

Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams betting picks

The Texans are without two quarterbacks. Deshaun Watson has not played at all this season with alleged sexual assault cases mounting against him. His backup, Tyrod Taylor, left earlier in the season with a hamstring injury and looks set to return off or injure reserve soon.

Davis Mills has been the quarterback at the helm for most of this season and the rookie quarterback will have a tall task ahead of him facing Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and the Rams' opportunistic defense.

This looks to have the makings of a lopsided blowout loss for the Texans.

Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams Key Injuries

The Houston Texans enter this week's game against the Los Angeles Rams at relatively full strength. Some players, such as defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson and tight end Pharaoh Brown, are questionable.

The only player designated as out for Houston is Deshaun Watson.

The Rams will be without starting offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth (knee), receiver DeSean Jackson (rest) and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (chest).

Jackson recently made waves as he requested a trade due to his lack of involvement in the offense. It looks as if head coach Sean McVay and the staff have given Jackson their blessing to seek a trade partner.

Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams Head-to-Head

With the Texans joining the NFL as an expansion team in 2002, they have only played the Rams a total of four times with a 1-3 record against them. Their lone win came in the 2009 season against the (then) St. Louis Rams.

Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams Prediction

There's no need to think much about this one. The Texans have not had a victory since opening day against the Jags, who are almost just as despondent as the Texans.

The Rams seem to be getting stronger and that's a scary thought considering Aaron Donald has yet to hit top gear.

Prediction: The Rams will win by at least 20 points.

