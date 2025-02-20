Tez Johnson NFL Draft Projection: 5 best landing spots for Oregon Ducks WR

Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson declared for the NFL draft in January, coming off a productive two-year stint with the Ducks. The intriguing slot receiver is ready for the pro level, and where he will end up is something of an open question.

At 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, Johnson's frame draws some concern from NFL scouts but his production speaks for itself. Johnson was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2024 with 83 catches, 898 yards, and 10 touchdowns, leading the Ducks across all receiving categories.

Tez Johnson's path to the draft

Tez Johnson - NCAA Football: NCAA Senior Bowl Practice - Source: Imagn

Tez Johnson began at Troy, where he spent three solid seasons before joining his adoptive brother Bo Nix in Oregon. The reunion showed his skill level, as Johnson collected 165 receptions for 2,048 yards and 20 touchdowns over two seasons in Eugene.

During last season's bowl game and this year's Big Ten Championship, Johnson snagged 22 passes for 353 yards and two touchdowns. Even while adjusting to new quarterback Dillon Gabriel and battling through a shoulder injury that sidelined him for two games, Johnson remained productive, which is a major plus for NFL teams.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein highlights Johnson's strengths as a slot specialist who excels at finding space over the first two levels. His savvy route-running and ability to alter stride length make him particularly tricky to defend underneath, something that could be utilized at the NFL level.

As for cons, Zierlein notes concerns about Johnson's frame affecting his ability to handle press coverage and maintain catch space when contested.

With that in mind, here are the top five landing spots for Tez Johnson:

5 best landing spots for Tez Johnson

#5. Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid's creative offense could bring out Johnson's separation skills and RAC potential. However, the presence of Xavier Worthy (5'11", 165) at the Chiefs, who holds the NFL Combine's 40-yard dash record at 4.21 seconds and has a similar skill set to Johnson, muddies the water significantly.

#4. Baltimore Ravens

Johnson's quick-twitch abilities and production working against linebackers and safeties fit Baltimore's need for slot weapons. The Ravens' dominant rushing game opens up a lot of space in the passing game, and Johnson profiles to be the kind of receiver that could be hugely effective at the franchise. His special teams value also adds to his roster appeal.

#3. Atlanta Falcons

Working alongside Drake London and Kyle Pitts, Tez Johnson could provide the speed element Atlanta's offense needs. His acceleration could keep defenses honest, creating natural space for a rushing attack headlined by Bijan Robinson.

With Michael Penix Jr. set to lead Atlanta, you could see the franchise looking for receiver options in the draft to develop alongside him, and Johnson could be just that.

#2. Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love needs reliable targets, and Tez Johnson's precise routes make him an ideal slot option. According to draft projections, his Day 2-3 draft range aligns with Green Bay's typical receiver investment strategy, with the Packers taking Jayden Reed and Christian Watson in the second rounds of 2023 and 2022.

#1. Denver Broncos

Tez Johnson was adopted by the Nix family at age 15 and shares an obvious chemistry with Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. Aside from their personal relationship, their Oregon partnership produced big numbers and Sean Payton's quick-strike offense perfectly suits Johnson's skillset.

SI reports that Johnson took 87.8% of his collegiate snaps from the slot - making him a natural fit for Denver's short-passing attack.

