“That mf is that offense!” – Cowboys star Micah Parsons warns Giants to pay Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants decided to use their franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley after signing quarterback Daniel Jones to an extension. But it appears that the running back isn't pleased with the fact that he too didn't receive a big pay day like his quarterback.

The 26-year-old has now said that he won't be signing the franchise tag, which makes him ineligible to participate in offseason workouts that will begin next week.

Of those coming to Saquon Barkley's defense is a member of the Giants' arch-rival, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. The fellow Penn State alum Tweeted in favor of the running back getting a contract extension.

Parsons referred to the Giants running back as the team's main offensive weapon. He even went on to say that the game plan against the Giants is always to not let Saquon Barkley beat them.

"I mean yeah that’s what happens when you the best players on your team you idiot!! The scheme on Monday morning is we well not let SAQUON BARKLEY BEAT Us!! People just think we be out here playing free for all!! like gtfo! That mf is that offense! Pay him!"

Barkley's last 8: 359 rushing yards



He was wearing down and not as effective in the final half of the season. Not "weird shit" Just facts.



Micah Parsons finished by saying that people think that NFL players just 'play for free' and that they simply need to just pay the running back.

How much would Saquon Barkley earn on a franchise tag?

The New York Giants and Saquon Barkley have been attempting to negotiate a contract extension since last season. During the Giants' bye week in the 2022 NFL season, the team offered him a multi-year deal that was worth $12.5 million per year. The running back turned that down and went back to the negotiating table.

Before the franchise tag deadline, the New York Giants continued to work with their running back to work out a deal. Instead, the team came to terms with quarterback Daniel Jones, which led them to use the franchise tag on him.

The franchise tag for a running back is $10.1 million, which is fully guaranteed. That is still much lower than what Barkley is expecting.

Ralph Vacchiano @RalphVacchiano twitter.com/kimjonessports… Kim Jones @KimJonesSports I’m told Saquon Barkley will not be signing the franchise tag & therefore will not be eligible to participate when the #NYG offseason program begins Monday. More to come on @NewsdaySports I’m told Saquon Barkley will not be signing the franchise tag & therefore will not be eligible to participate when the #NYG offseason program begins Monday. More to come on @NewsdaySports. Saquon Barkley wasn’t happy with the franchise tag, and this is his way of making that known. There’s no real crisis until training camp begins and from what I hear no camp holdout is expected — at least not yet. Saquon Barkley wasn’t happy with the franchise tag, and this is his way of making that known. There’s no real crisis until training camp begins and from what I hear no camp holdout is expected — at least not yet. 👇 twitter.com/kimjonessports…

It is rumored that he is looking for a multi-year deal worth about $14 million per year which would put him in the top three of the highest paid running backs in the NFL.

The Giants now have until July 17, 2023 to come to terms on a contract extension with their running back.

